But in this case, none of these tendencies should supplant a more basic truth. First and foremost, Trump’s announcement was transactional.

As both the New York Times and Politico reported, Trump intended his tweets as a sop to the far-right evangelical faction, led by Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, which sought to bar the military from paying for transition surgery or hormone therapy for transgender service members, and which was threatening to withdraw support for Trump’s promised wall along the Mexican border until their demands were met. The GOP House leadership resisted. Trump caved—or at least tried to—in a pronouncement that far exceed Hartzler’s proposal. Whether or not his transactional politics succeeds presumably depends on his ability to carry out his promise, which will be challenged in courts, as well as the conservative faction’s acceptance of whatever happens next.

For those who have followed the right’s anti-LGBT caucus, Hartzler is a familiar figure. In addition to being a climate denier, birther, and anti-choice activist, she served as a spokeswoman for Missouri’s Coalition to Protect Marriage after she left the state legislature in 2000. Her anti-trans amendment was heavily backed by the Family Research Coalition, which like many Christian right groups has shifted to target transgender people once they resoundingly lost the fight against same-sex marriage. The Trump administration has kowtowed to this faction before when it withdrew DoJ and DoE guidance protecting transgender students in public schools. And as Sarah Posner broke for The Nation and the Investigative Fund at the Nation Institute, the Trump administration early on considered a sweeping religious freedom order legalizing discrimination against LGBT people, before issuing a more moderate but still alarming order. Current Issue View our current issue

The point is that there is a well-established Christian-right base that well predates Trump and his recent troubles. Their pursuit of discriminatory, anti-LGBT policies is anything but chaotic or incidental or new, although it is evil. Trump’s anti-trans announcement is one more confirmation that this group owns him.

Of course, Trump once promised at the GOP convention to “do everything in my power to protect our LGBT citizens.” That pledge was made against the bogus threat of “violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology” (i.e. Muslims). This was indeed a calculated move, designed to weaponize one minority group against another. His proposed ban against transgender people in the military, leveraging anti-trans animus to achieve an anti-immigrant goal, confirms that he has, for now, abandoned such triangulations and gone for total social warfare.

Being at once anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant and anti-LGBT is not a diversion from some secret Trump/Republican agenda; neither is pitting us against each other. It’s what they do. It’s who they are. We should know this by now.