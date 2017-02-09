Most Popular

At his daily briefing for White House reporters, press secretary Sean Spicer danced around questions concerning if and when Trump would sign such an order, but his sympathies were clear: An employee’s ability to express his or her faith at work, Spicer asserted, is too often “pushed out in the name of political correctness.” The press secretary also painted the government itself as a regular violator of religious freedom, adding: “There’s clearly a lot of evidence in the last couple years of the government coming in with regulations and policies that have, frankly, denied people the ability to live according to their faith.” The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

The draft order also takes aim at another pet issue of Trump’s: repealing the Johnson Amendment, which was added to the Internal Revenue Code in 1954 to prohibit tax-exempt organizations, including churches, from endorsing political candidates under penalty of having their tax exemptions revoked. Trump’s promise to repeal the amendment was a centerpiece of his campaign outreach to the religious right; at the National Prayer Breakfast this month, he vowed to “totally destroy” it.

This could happen even without an executive order, raising the specter of churches becoming unaccountable de facto political-action committees. If the House and Senate pass a bill—introduced the day before the prayer breakfast—to repeal the amendment, Trump is certain to sign it into law. Such a change would create, in the words of Noah Bookbinder, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, “a massive loophole for dark money, allowing unlimited sums of money to flow to nonprofit organizations for expressions of political views—but only on one side of the issues—with no disclosure of the source of that money.”

Whether Trump and his allies can use these tactics to erode the separation of church and state will, of course, depend ultimately on the courts. But as with his travel ban on Muslims and refugees, Trump could sow chaos and inflict harm in the interim—and lash out at judges who rule against his policies. Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s choice to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, is admired by the Christian right for his opinions on religious issues, including in the Hobby Lobby case. Given the events of the last two weeks, senators should be pressed to examine the scope of Gorsuch’s embrace of religious exemptions—and his views on the use of executive power to unilaterally expand them.