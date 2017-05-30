Most Popular

No country got perfect marks. But German thinkers, business leaders, and government officials have clearly recognized the challenges that are coming, in ways that their American counterparts have not. The United States has been falling behind, rapidly, not merely because of unfair trade policies but because its leaders have for the most part failed to recognize the need for smart industrial policies and for an urgent rethinking of the demands that the “gig economy” will place on social-welfare programs and society in general. Germany does not have all the answers. But it is one of the key countries that this administration needs to be learning from—and working with—if the United States is going to address the stark realities of a future that is arriving more quickly, and more disruptively, than most economic planners (in the US and globally) imagined even a few short years ago.

If Donald Trump were serious about that future, if he even understood what it was coming our way, he would not be elbowing Germany and other European countries aside. He would be looking for ways to work more closely with them. That does not mean that the United States needs to emulate everything Germany is doing, or that Trump and his aides need to defer to European leaders on every issue. There will always be points of honest disagreement; and the United States will be right about some things. Former President Obama knew this; he had his differences with Merkel, but, as he said last week in Berlin, “in this new world that we live in, we can’t isolate ourselves.”

Trump may or may not be choosing isolation. But he is definitely choosing ignorance. Countries such as Germany have put a good deal of energy into figuring out how to make the next economy work for them, and for the world. They have done this by investing in new industries, by planning to preserve communities that face the threat of deindustrialization and dislocation due to automation, by rethinking work life and work weeks, by remaking their education and training programs, by experimenting with guaranteed incomes and by recognizing the danger of austerity initiatives that undermine society.

The United States needs to catch up. And to do that, the United States must have good relations with the countries that have recognized the changes that are coming their way and begun to adjust. Donald Trump may not know it, but the simple reality is that we cannot afford to lose the knowledge and the insights that come from a strong relationship with Germany.