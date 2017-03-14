If you are an American male of a certain age—Donald Trump’s age, to be exact—you are likely to have vivid memories of Victory at Sea, the Emmy Award–winning NBC documentary series about the US Navy in World War II that aired from October 1952 to May 1953. One of the first extended documentaries of its type, Victory at Sea traced the Navy’s triumphal journey from the humiliation of Pearl Harbor to the great victories at Midway and Leyte Gulf in the Pacific and finally to Japan’s surrender aboard the USS Missouri. Drawing on archival footage (all in black and white, of course) and featuring a majestic sound track composed by Richard Rodgers of Broadway musical fame, the series enjoyed immense popularity. For many young people of that time, it was the most compelling, graphic imagery available about the epic war our fathers, uncles, and classmates’ dads had fought in. Ad Policy This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com To stay on top of important articles like these, sign up to receive the latest updates from TomDispatch.com.

Why do I mention this? Because I’m convinced that President Trump’s talk of rebuilding the US military and “winning wars again” has been deeply influenced by the kind of iconography that was commonplace in Victory at Sea and the war movies of his youth. Consider his comments on February 27, when announcing that he would request an extra $54 billion annually in additional military spending. “We have to start winning wars again,” he declared. “I have to say, when I was young, in high school and college, everybody used to say we never lost a war. We never lost a war, remember?”

Now, recall that when Trump was growing up, the United States was not winning wars—except on the TV screen and in Hollywood. In the early 1950s, when Victory at Sea was aired, America was being fought to a standstill in Korea and just beginning the long, slow descent into the Vietnam quagmire. But if, like Trump, you ignored what was happening in those places and managed to evade service in Vietnam, your image of war was largely shaped by the screen, where it was essentially true that “we never lost a war, remember?”

Trump similarly echoed themes from Victory at Sea on March 2 in a speech aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, America’s newest aircraft carrier. There, clearly relishing the opportunity to don a Navy bomber jacket—“They said, here, Mr. President, please take this home, he quipped happily. “I said, let me wear it”—he extolled the carrier fleet. “We are standing today,” he commented stirringly, “on four, five acres of combat power and sovereign US territory, the likes of which there is nothing to compete.” Then, as part of a proposed massive buildup of the Navy, he called on the country to fund an enormously expensive 12th carrier on a planet on which no other country has more than two in service (and that country, Italy, is an ally).

The new president went on to discuss the role of US aircraft carriers in World War II—yes, World War II!—a key turning point in the naval war against Japan. “You’ve all known about the Battle of Midway, where the sailors of the US Navy fought with the bravery that will be remembered throughout the ages,” he noted. “Many brave Americans died that day, and, through their sacrifice, they turned the tide of the Pacific War. It was a tough tide, it was a big tide, it was a vicious tide, and they turned it.”