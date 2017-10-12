Want more independent journalism? Sign up for The Nation Daily.

The Guardian reports that Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are warning of extreme food shortages in Puerto Rico, as the island continues to recover from Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The agency can provide 200,000 meals a day, but at least 2 million are needed. “We are 1.8 million meals short,” a senior official told The Guardian. “That is why we need the urgency. And it’s not going away. We’re doing this much today, but it has to be sustained over several months.” Ad Policy

How did President Trump respond? By tweeting that the commonwealth has “survived” the hurricanes, but now is suffering from problems of its own making. Puerto Rico woke up to this tweetstorm on Thursday:

“Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making.” says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

No one is suggesting FEMA or other first responders remain in Puerto Rico “forever.” But even as his own agency officials are sounding alarms, Trump is plugging his ears. And here’s a bonus, a sop to his right-wing base: He’s quoting Sharyl Attkisson, the former CBS News reporter known for hyping Obama administration non-scandals from Operation Fast and Furious to Benghazi. When she left the network, she chided it for its anti-GOP bias and has since migrated from a Heritage Foundation “news” blog to right-wing Sinclair Broadcasting, where she belongs. Attkisson is Trump’s source for the notion that Puerto Rico has “survived” the hurricanes and is now merely dealing with its own poor management. Current Issue View our current issue