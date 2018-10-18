Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

“There was a time when journalists believed the Internet would liberate information from the censorship and control associated with print media,” observed Jamal Khashoggi, in what would turn out to be his final column for The Washington Post. “But these governments, whose very existence relies on the control of information, have aggressively blocked the Internet. They have also arrested local reporters and pressured advertisers to harm the revenue of specific publications.” Ad Policy

Khashoggi, the US-based journalist whose alleged murder in Istanbul by a Saudi Arabian death squad has shocked the world, warned of the dire consequences the result when “a state-run narrative dominates the public psyche, and while many do not believe it, a large majority of the population falls victim to this false narrative.”

The globally renowned journalist was writing about the circumstances in his homeland, and in other Arab states. But he could have been writing about much of the world, where freedom of expression, and the democratic promises that extend from it, are under murderous assault. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calculates that 57 journalists who were employed by media outlets (including six in the United States) have been killed so far this year, along with 10 citizen journalists and four media assistants. At the same time, 167 journalists, 150 citizen journalists, and 19 media assistants are imprisoned—including 28 Saudi Arabians.

These statistics are the stark evidence of a broader crisis that has gone global. “Political control of the media, subjugation of news and information to private interests, the growing influence of corporate actors who escape democratic control, online mass disinformation and the undermining of quality journalism—such are the dangers that threaten journalistic freedom, in addition to the direct threats to journalists themselves. Some of these dangers are unfortunately already familiar but other, newer, ones force us to devise new democratic guarantees—because democracy’s survival is at stake, because democracy cannot survive without an informed, open and dynamic public debate,” warn the leaders of a new Information and Democracy Commission, which has been established by RSF to address “the crisis of trust in democracies and the growing influence of despotic regimes [that] pose a major threat to freedoms, civil harmony and peace.” “Democracy’s survival is at stake, because democracy cannot survive without an informed, open and dynamic public debate.” —Reporters Without Borders

The group has a watchword for our times: “Don’t wait to be deprived of news before defending it!”