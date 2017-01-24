On the third day of Donald Trump’s attempt at a presidency, his press secretary announced that: “our intention is never to lie to you.” On the same day, Donald Trump intentionally lied to us. During his first official meeting with congressional leaders, the 45th president claimed that the reason he lost the national popular vote on November 8 was because three million to five million “illegals” cast ballots for Democrat Hillary Clinton.3
That had headline writers struggling with the challenge posed by a prevaricating president.4
“Without evidence, Trump tells lawmakers 3 million to 5 million illegal ballots cost him the popular vote,” declared the Washington Post topline.5
USA Todaywent with: “Trump Again Makes Debunked Claim: ‘Illegals’ Cost Me Popular Vote.”6
“Trump talks replacing Obamacare, reiterates unsubstantiated voter fraud claims,” read the headline on CNN’s website.7
The New York Times got it right: “Trump Repeats Lie About Popular Vote in Meeting With Lawmakers.”8
It is vital to be clear about the fact that Trump is lying—intentionally, deliberately and consistently—about so-called “illegal” voting.9
There are two overarching reasons why clarity counts:10
1. Claims about “illegal voting,” made by Trump and others, have been used as an excuse to enact laws that make it harder for Americans to vote in states across this country. Election observers have argued that voter suppression measures played a significant role in giving Trump narrow wins in the handful of states that handed him an Electoral College victory and the presidency. “We have a president-elect who was elected literally with two thumbs and eight fingers on the scale in terms of depressed, suppressed votes in communities all across the country,” says NAACP President Cornell William Brooks.11
And Republican officials around the country are now moving to make it even harder to vote. After the Michigan House endorsed strict Voter ID requirements in early December, the Detroit News reported that state Representative Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, said: “‘There’s certainly no proof’ that any voters who cast ballots without photo identification last month were committing fraud, but they or their peers could nonetheless face a “modern-day poll tax” under the legislation.” Irwin explained that: “This is going to cause confusion and chaos at the polls. There’s going to be arguments, voters aren’t going to understand, and long lines are going to get even longer. Maybe that’s the point.”12