Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Emily Riewestahl is from Grantsburg, Wisconsin, a small, predominantly white town. Her family? White. Her school? White. Her neighborhood? White. When it was time for Riewestahl to go to college, she landed in New Orleans at Xavier University, which is historically and predominantly black. Ad Policy

Riewestahl is among the growing number of non-black students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Administrators at many of these schools maintain that a diverse student population is necessary for their economic survival, arguing that tuition paid by students from other racial backgrounds helps keep the doors open. But the presence of white students at HBCUs is not without controversy. Is it the duty of HBCUs to strive to be diverse and inclusive, or is this an invasion of black spaces? This story was produced in partnership with the Anna Julia Cooper Center of Wake Forest University as part of Black on Campus, a series reporting on issues of national consequence to a black college student audience. It is under the umbrella of Student Nation, a section devoted to highlighting campus activism and student movements from students in their own words. For more Student Nation, check out our archive.

There are more than 100 HBCUs in the United States, and they emerged from a specific history of educational exclusion in this country. Many private HBCUs were founded immediately after the Civil War by white Northern missionaries and philanthropists seeking to offer educational opportunities to formerly enslaved black men and women. Some offered training in basic skills initially to serve the newly emancipated. It was only later that they became full-fledged colleges. Most of the public HBCUs were established by Southern states that refused to allow black citizens access to the existing system of higher education, preferring instead to create a dual track that would keep black and white students separate.

Even though many HBCUs were founded with segregationist intent, black students, teachers, and communities transformed these spaces into lasting pillars of the black community. HBCUs laid the intellectual, scholarly, social, and even political foundations of African-Americans for decades. They are important symbols. But as American education has changed, so have HBCUs. “It’s the reality of desegregation,” said associate professor of history at Kentucky State Crystal A. deGregory, PhD, who studies the histories of HBCUs. “HBCUs need to persist and exist,” she said about their need for diversity.

White Student, Black Space

Riewestahl, a senior psychology major at Xavier, said her first real experience of racial diversity occurred when she visited New Orleans on a choir trip, where she saw many different social classes and ethnic backgrounds coexist. When Riewestahl, 20, started considering colleges, she was drawn to Xavier’s pre-med program. Riewestahl received a full-tuition scholarship; she considered the fact that Xavier is an HBCU a bonus.