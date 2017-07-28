Most Popular

2 The Treasury Secretary Just Lied Under Oath

3 Democrats Are Finally Waking Up

“We must keep it up!” declared. an ADAPT national action alert “And while it’s important to work with our allies fighting against this bill, the importance of disability-led efforts cannot be overstated. We are the ones who will be harmed first, and most, by this bill. We are responsible for getting our message through. Nothing about us without us!

“Right now on Capitol Hill scary threats are being made to disability social justice,” declared Colleen Flanagan of Disability Action. “The future of disability rights can not afford us to delay in taking action!” Current Issue View our current issue

Courageous activists did take action. They kept vigils day and night, sleeping in wheelchairs when necessary. They participated in acts of nonviolent civil disobedience that led to daunting moments of confrontation and removal. They challenged the inaccessibility of public buildings—and public officials. They willingly faced arrest in what they termed a “Fight for Life and Liberty.” In Senate office buildings, they unfurled banners that declared: “Capping Medicaid = Death 4 Disabled.”

The protests were so bold, so effective, that congressional leaders were shaken. In one of the cruelest hoaxes of the current health-care debate, Republicans were spinning themselves as defenders of the very safety-net programs that their party once opposed and continues to threaten. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, was making his usual empty promises—in hopes of enticing senators to entrust him to shape the future of the Medicare and Medicaid he has for so many years targeted. Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson tried to position himself as a champion of “traditional Medicare.” Johnson grabbed lots of camera time by suggesting that he might split with McConnell, and by offering an amendment to “end further enrollment in Medicaid expansion” that he claimed was an effort “to preserve and sustain Medicaid… not harming anybody, not children, not the disabled, not the elderly.”

But what most excited Johnson appeared to be proposals for “devolving the management back to the states, and putting some level of sustainability into an unsustainable entitlement program.” Activists heard those words for what they were: a threat to constrain and “devolve” rather than expand and evolve an essential program. They took protests to his offices in Wisconsin and in Washington—as they did to those of other Republican senators.

Ultimately, Johnson voted with McConnell and Trump to open debate on the “skinny repeal” measure and then, on early Friday morning, to approve it. However, he was one of just 49 votes for “skinny repeal” and the risks it entailed. Fifty-one senators voted “no,” and do not doubt for a moment that the stalwart activism of disability-rights activists—their protests, their civil disobedience, their willingness to fight on even as some said the struggle was hopeless, and their resolute focus on threats to Medicaid—framed and extended the debate in essential ways. They are the true heroes of this struggle as the resistance celebrates now and as it prepares to confront the threats that are sure to come from a White House and a Congress that seeks not just to reverse Barack Obama’s accomplishments but those of Lyndon Baines Johnson and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.