These questions are not without further consequence. The state is moving to prosecute an innocent public official for the disaster. At the beginning of the story, the narrator speculates about how much his coming forward as the catalyst of the disaster would insulate the innocent man from punishment. But he doesn’t reach a conclusion; he’s consumed simultaneously by the fear that he’ll be found out and the guilt he feels for his initial action and his unwillingness to turn himself in.
The narrator’s story challenges readers to consider to what extent a person whose actions were not malicious, even though they resulted in disaster, has an obligation to protect someone who is unambiguously innocent when it might be in their power to do so. This question is complicated further by Buzzati’s refusal to offer an answer as to how much relief the narrator actually could provide by coming forward—the search for moral clarity that is the real subject of the story. Buzzati leads readers to focus on this search through his anxious, thoughtful, and hapless main character. “The Collapse of the Baliverna” exposes a double evil in the bureaucracy: First, regulatory negligence allows a state-owned building to deteriorate to the point of collapse; then the same state recklessly prosecutes innocent people to neatly wrap up the story. An abdication of responsibility is followed by a misuse of power. What is elucidated, then, is the specific ways in which those with power tend to do what is easiest.
Those who hold the power in “And Yet They Are Knocking at Your Door” are not bureaucrats—they’re aristocrats. A gaggle of rich people is hanging out at one of their houses during a storm. There are frequent loud noises, which they brush off as thunder—harmless—despite the mounting fear among members of the house’s staff and some guests at the party. They talk about nothing of importance. The house is situated near a river that is overflowing. When a little water creeps in, instead of recognizing that perhaps the structure of the house is under immense pressure from its surroundings, they assume that a window was left open and blame their servants. Eventually, water starts to pulse through the whole house—and yet the denial persists. The omniscient narrator asks the reader to wonder about Fedri, a member of the aristocratic family hosting the party who, after having momentarily left the group, sees the impending disaster for himself:
Did he still need to explain that the river had burst its banks and was right here, below the house and was pouring past, implacable and uncaring? That the walls on that side of the house were about to collapse? That the servants had all vanished into the night and that soon no doubt there would be no light at all?
Despite the repeated pleas of others, the party has ended up in a dangerous situation, and Fedri struggles to bear the weight of what he has witnessed. Confronted with the situation’s severity, though, he is unable to move himself or the group to timely action.
In the obvious sense, the story is about cloistered elites who refuse to treat the relevant evidence with appropriate weight because they believe its messengers to be lower than them. But Buzzati is playing a trick with perspective. At the story’s start, his roving point of view is mostly settled with the wealthy folks having a nice chat. As things get more perilous, his narrative perspective drifts toward those aware of the peril. For readers, this simulates the exiting of an echo chamber. But by the time the lie that produces their calm becomes untenable, it may be too late.
As the story draws to a close, the destruction of the family’s home seems imminent, and their options have become severely limited. Yet even after their complacency is punctured, there are still holdouts who resist the idea that they have to leave. For the converts, the denial turns to whining and then to resignation. A friend of the family has convinced a majority of those around him, but these people are creatures of unanimity. In the face of overwhelming evidence, Buzzati shows, some will find a way to believe what they want to believe, to protect their minds at the expense of their bodies.
Much of Catastrophe is ultimately about the construction of paranoia and fear. Very rarely in Buzzati’s stories does the event itself—getting caught in a lie, suffering a flood—take place. His disinterest in whether or not the impending event comes, or how bad it is, allows him to highlight the turmoil brought on by fearful anticipation. Importantly, the fear that Buzzati writes about does not lead his characters to produce better outcomes for themselves. At best, it provokes wasted energy; at worst, it paralyzes. There are, however, a few stories in which the worst-case scenario actually does unfold, and the characters pay a heavy price.
In “The Alarming Revenge of a Domestic Pet,” a young girl refuses the offer of a drink from her terrified-looking aunt, which leads a wingless bat-like creature that had been hanging around to push a lever, resulting in “a violent series of tremendous explosions.” The story is brief and told by a secondhand source, which is a peculiar formulation for Buzzati; the tension comes more from the title and the framing. The story begins: “Of the many horrible things that I’ve heard in recent years, the one that made the deepest impression on me was the following story, told to me by a young girl.” Once the event becomes inherent to the story’s fabric, Buzzati delays it as long as possible. This infuses the seemingly innocuous conversations with tension. In the end, the reader is still surprised because the horrible thing that takes place is so much worse than the title or opening suggest.
Another story that subverts Buzzati’s open endings is “Just the Very Thing They Wanted.” While traveling, a couple finds that all the rooms in their vicinity are booked up, and the public showers require an identification card that one of them does not have. As their desperation grows, they happen upon a public pool. Though it’s only for children, the woman wades in to bathe. Behind her, people get increasingly angry at her for breaking the rule. At the story’s end, the couple is beaten and jailed.
Catastrophe is a collection of minds under duress. Buzzati searches for all the ways that stress and anxiety can force otherwise well-meaning people into discomfort and disarray. They suffer not because they’ve done something wrong, but because they’re human—their mistakes or their bad luck put them in the crosshairs of forces out of their control. At the end of his harrowing tales, more than anything else, Buzzati earns forgiveness for his characters: Their worlds may seek to confine or condemn them, but the readers do not—we’ve been guilty, absentminded, and desperate, too.