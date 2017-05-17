Most Popular

Further, consider the pretzel logic these “current and former government officials” would have had to employ in order to justify leaking details of the Oval Office meeting to the Post. The leakers informed the Post that Trump shared with the Russians highly sensitive classified intelligence that came courtesy, as we now know, of the Israelis. The officials claimed they were concerned that if Israel (whose military and intelligence service are heavily subsidized by the American taxpayer) learned that Trump did this, they would be less inclined to share valuable intelligence with the United States in the future.

So what do they do? They ensure that the Israelis find out about what Trump shared by leaking the details of the Oval Office meeting to the Post. All of this raises a rather pertinent question: Who are these officials and why were they so reckless with this information? It would be hard not to conclude that their wish to sabotage Trump outweighed their purported concern over potentially losing a valuable source of intelligence.

That the Israelis would have reacted in such a way is certainly arguable. After all, over the past several years, Bibi Netanyahu has cultivated a close relationship with the Russian president. The Russians and the Israelis presumably have a robust channel of military and intelligence sharing: Is it reasonable to assume—as these unnamed leakers surely did—that Israel would cut off intelligence sharing with the United States if it knew (as it now does) Trump shared classified Israeli intelligence with the Russians? No. The motive of the Post’s anonymous leakers may be easily explicable: to kill Trump—and by extension détente—by a thousand leaks.

The reaction to the story was nothing if not predictable, providing ever more examples (as if more were needed) of the newfound reverence Democratic operatives and activists have for the US intelligence agencies.

The Post’s story, declaimed Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, represents the “most serious charge leveled against sitting president in US history.” New Jersey Senator Corey Booker released a statement which read, in part: “This sharing of extremely sensitive, classified intelligence information with Russia, undermines our national security, breaks the trust of our allies, and puts lives at risk.” Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy told CNN, “It would be almost inconceivable that any president would allow something of that nature out.”

Republicans were also quick to condemn Trump. David Frum tweeted: “The president should resign.” Neoconservative Trump critic Eliot A. Cohen tweeted: “This is appalling. If accidental, it would be a firing offense for anyone else. If deliberate, it would be treason.” American Conservative senior editor Noah Millman wrote: “If the reports are accurate, the threat to the American system of government is both imminent and highly consequential.”

Yet the outrage will likely not be tempered by the knowledge that, among other attempts at cooperating with Russia, President Obama oversaw the creation of an Intelligence Sharing Working Group with the Russians in 2010. According to a State Department document: “Then, now and going forward, our two countries’ premier intelligence agencies will continue to cooperate on a bilateral basis in areas of mutual concern and security.” One would suppose such “areas” might include preventing terror attacks by ISIS. As the journalist Daniel McCarthy observed, “The president has wide-ranging legal authority to declassify secrets, and if he did so in a discreet conversation with Russian leaders, with top U.S. national security official present, there is no scandal there—and would not be, even if an ally didn’t like what was said in the discussion.”

Yet, whatever one thinks of Putin’s Russia (and there are serious, substantive disagreements on both the right and the left sides of the political spectrum), it should be relatively uncontroversial to observe that a return to Cold War levels of antagonism between the world’s two leading nuclear (and conventional) superpowers poses a significant threat to the prospects for a more peaceful world. In that case, Trump’s willingness to stand up to what President Obama derisively called “the Blob” of Washington foreign-policy group-think and pursue cooperation with the Russians in the fight against Salafist terror should be cause for optimism, not occasion for expressions of faux-outrage by the likes of Professor Dershowitz.