Today we speak to Casa de Maryland Services Director George Escobar about the fight to save Agbegnigan Amouzou, also known as “Coach Fofo,” from deportation. Coach Fofo, a native of Togo, has been a staple in both Maryland’s Montgomery and Prince George County sports scene for decades, and leading the fight against his deportation is Casa de Maryland, as well as clergy and community leaders. Ad Policy

We also have “Choice Words” on Tiger’s historic victory at the Masters last weekend, and his friendship with Donald Trump. We got “Just Stand Up” and “Just Sit Down” awards to supporters of the MLS Vancouver Whitecaps and Major League Baseball. All this and more on this week’s show!

