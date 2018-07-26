Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Last week on CNBC, President Donald Trump upbraided the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates. “I don’t like all of this work that we’re putting into the economy and then I see rates going up,” he said. Ad Policy

The president’s remarks elicited a furious response in the financial press. “Attacking central bank is one more step in what seems like a Presidential strategy of turning the United States into a banana republic,” tweeted Larry Summers, Clinton’s former treasury secretary and wannabe Fed Chair. In a lead editorial, The Washington Post scolded the president for once more trampling a presidential norm: “Presidential respect for the independence of the Federal Reserve is an unwritten rule but vital to modern American governance.”

No question, Trump was once more busting an unwritten presidential norm. But tradition aside, why should the Federal Reserve, dominated by bankers and their servitors, be insulated from the democratic discourse?

The decisions the Fed makes on interest rates—in this case, raising them to preempt anticipated rising inflation—are inherently political judgments about values and priorities. Is future inflation such a concern that it is necessary to raise interest rates, slow the economy, and throw people out of work in order to get in front of it? Or after years of wage stagnation, is it better for the Fed to give the economy its head, even put up with a little inflation, hoping that as workers grow scarce, companies will be forced to raise wages?

Nightmares about inflation galloping out of control are largely fanciful inventions of creditors worried that debtors will gain an edge. Progressive economists have long argued that allowing the Fed to control these decisions rigs the rules against working people in favor of Wall Street. As the economist Dean Baker wrote, “The outraged reporter gang might want to study up some on the meaning of democracy.”