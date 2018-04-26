Most Popular

The United States has hardly seen this scale and intensity of pro-white public policy since Black folks first got free after the Civil War, when the red-state voters of the 1870s launched the destruction of Reconstruction and dismantled the laws and protections put in place to address the legacy of centuries of chattel slavery. Current Issue View our current issue

Given all of this, what are Democratic consultants and strategists advocating as the preferred course of action? Apparently, it’s to focus attention on everything but the restoration of white power. You hear multiple messages relating to Russia (including the new lawsuit filed by the Democratic National Committee), the new tax law, and the opioid crisis. Candidates now believe that Democratic voters are somehow repulsed by the notion of Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. And despite the shift in national mood and polls showing a majority of voters support gun control, some candidates still have not disavowed their love of guns.

This pattern shows that Democrats and their consultants fail to appreciate what happened in the recent past, and they can’t see what is happening right now. First, they still don’t understand the strategic centrality of the Black vote, even after the decisive role that that constituency played in the Virginia, New Jersey, and Alabama victories in 2017. If they truly got it, a party that is on course to spend close to $1 billion in the 2018 election cycle would have long ago launched a $100 million crusade to dramatically increase the number of African Americans who vote.

While the contempt for Black voters is, sadly, old news, the disregard for young people is a new and alarming development. The obsession with courting conservative, white, working-class Americans who voted for Democrats in the past has obscured the much more hopeful and promising future that can be found by focusing on cultivating young people. The number of 17 year-olds in Florida and Arizona is larger than the margin by which Trump won each of those states in 2016. High school students across the country walked out of school and participated in marches to protest Trump’s election and inauguration, and many of them took to the streets again just last month to demand action on gun control in the wake of the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida.

These young people not only represent the margin of difference in the 2018 elections, they can comprise the cornerstone of an electoral majority that could shape policies and priorities for decades to come in ways that advance social justice. But Democrats won’t get them by stepping back and piping down. They need to take a cue from young people and stand up and speak out. Forty-five percent of 17-year olds are people of color, and young white people have usually had much more contact with people of color than their parents. This is not a generation that is afraid of speaking about race and racism. If Democrats were to clearly draw lines in the stand and clarify which party stands for a rainbow coalition committed to justice and equality and which party stands for restoring the capitalist, straight, white male patriarchy—the contours of party identification will be set for years to come.

2018 is a year of profound political promise. It can mark the beginning of the end of the Trump era, and the beginning of a new era of inclusion, justice, and equality. But we won’t get there by replicating the 2016 approach of ignoring the pro-white agenda of Republican standard-bearer. We’ll get there by linking arms with the very people Trump is demonizing—the New American Majority of people of color and progressive whites.