When Lee Carter realized that he had defeated an entrenched Republican incumbent and been elected to the Virginia House of Delegates on November 7, the 30-year-old Marine veteran claimed his upset victory. Then he did something that’s uncommon in contemporary American politics.
“There’s a song that comes to mind,” announced the man who had just grabbed a suburban Virginia legislative district away from the Republican Party’s very conservative House majority whip. “Those of you that know, join in!”
Full-throated and enthusiastic as he had been throughout an uphill campaign, the newly elected legislator began:
When the union’s inspiration through the workers’ blood shall run
There can be no power greater anywhere beneath the sun
Yet what force on earth is weaker than the feeble strength of one
For the union makes us strong
Solidarity forever, solidarity forever
Solidarity forever
For the union makes us strong
The crowd did join in, raising their voices in a celebratory rendering of the workers’ anthem that signaled the arrival of a new politics in Manassas, Virginia.
But “Solidarity Forever” is an old song, with roots that go back more than a century, to the days when the radical songwriter Ralph Chaplin penned it in response to the labor and political struggles of an era when Eugene Victor Debs and the Socialist Party he led were at the peak of their popularity.
That historical connection is an important one, since Lee Carter is a democratic socialist who ran with strong support from the growing Democratic Socialists of America movement.
The Virginian was one of many candidates who were inspired by the 2016 presidential campaign of another democratic socialist, Bernie Sanders. The senator recognized the Virginia result by declaring that
Lee Carter’s victory in the Virginia House of Delegates—where he unseated the incumbent Republican Majority Whip—shows beyond doubt that the American people are ready for change. Carter ran on the issues that our political revolution cares the most about—Medicare for All, eliminating the influence of corporate money in politics, building a grassroots progressive movement, and fighting back against the reactionary GOP agenda. This is our path forward. Real change will come from the bottom up.
Lee Carter’s unapologetically socialist and passionately populist candidacy unsettled establishment Democrats in Virginia, to such an extent that Richmond Times-Dispatch political writer Patrick Wilson reported in late October that the challenger had been “abandoned” by the party brass.