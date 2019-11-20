Solidarity begins at home. But solidarity also takes practice. During the last Democratic Presidential Debate some of you joined us for a live chat and watched in real-time as our commentators traded insights, quips, hot-and-cold takes, and factual corrections. We had a few technical glitches—which we’ve hopefully solved.
So this time we’re back with a bigger, better lineup. More bandwidth, so the watch should be more fun for all of us. And in addition our national-affairs correspondents Jeet Heer, John Nichols, and Joan Walsh, and Nation contributing writer Elie Mystal (who’s also the executive editor of Above the Law), columnist Katha Pollitt joins the fray. Nation editor D.D. Guttenplan will moderate. And viewers will have a chance to register their reactions to each comment in real-time.
LIVE BLOG
Like my colleague Jeet Heer, I’m looking to see who’s coming for Mayor Pete tonight.
First, put aside the gossipy coverage of Buttigieg’s rivals being “annoyed” by him. That’s silly. What’s substantive is the sense that he’s getting massively positive coverage that plays up credentials other candidates have—and some have more of.
Senator Cory Booker is also a Rhodes scholar; that almost never comes up when it’s front and center in the legend of Mayor Pete. Booker is the former major of a big, complex, troubled city, Newark, dwarfing Buttigieg’s 100,000 population of South Bend. Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro likewise ran the major city of San Antonio and a huge Cabinet-level federal agency. Former District Attorney, Attorney General, and Senator Kamala Harris wonders what’s missing on her resume, as does former prosecutor and Senator Amy Klobuchar.
Obviously, all those campaigns are responsible for their own issues, but there’s something about Mayor Pete. He’s also, belatedly, getting hit for some of his issues with African Americans—from botching the rollout of a plan to appeal to black South Carolinians, to recent news that black South Bend residents only received 3 percent of city contracts since he’s been mayor. Can the Mayor Pete bubble continue to rise? We’ll know more on Thursday.
Pete Buttigieg is likely to be wearing a big target on his back tonight, since his rivals have an incentive to go after him. The general rule is that whoever is on top or surging gets the brunt of attack. We’ve already seen that happen to Biden, Harris and Warren. Recent polls in Iowa and New Hampshire show Buttigieg is enjoying a surge of support. Although these polls are not always of the highest quality, there’s no question he’s the candidate who has momentum right now.