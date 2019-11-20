Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Solidarity begins at home. But solidarity also takes practice. During the last Democratic Presidential Debate some of you joined us for a live chat and watched in real-time as our commentators traded insights, quips, hot-and-cold takes, and factual corrections. We had a few technical glitches—which we’ve hopefully solved. Ad Policy

So this time we’re back with a bigger, better lineup. More bandwidth, so the watch should be more fun for all of us. And in addition our national-affairs correspondents Jeet Heer, John Nichols, and Joan Walsh, and Nation contributing writer Elie Mystal (who’s also the executive editor of Above the Law), columnist Katha Pollitt joins the fray. Nation editor D.D. Guttenplan will moderate. And viewers will have a chance to register their reactions to each comment in real-time.