Welcome back! While you’ve been away we’ve been busy. Not as busy as the House of Representatives, perhaps, who’ve just voted to impeach President Trump. (As Nancy Pelosi says, regardless of what the Senate does—or doesn’t do—Trump remains “impeached forever.”). And certainly not as busy as Trump, who between barring his minions from testifying before the House, sending Attorney General Barr overseas on fishing expeditions, making sure he doesn’t turn his back on Rudy Giuliani, and hosting a cozy White House dinner with Mark Zuckerberg, Melania, and Palantir CEO (and Trump backer) Peter Thiel hardly had any time left to commit new impeachable acts (so maybe impeachment shouldn’t be rushed after all). But in our own way we’ve been up to a lot—including streamlining your user experience here on the debate live chat. Not only do our stellar cast of blogging heads—National Affairs correspondents Jeet Heer, John Nichols, and Joan Walsh, joined again by Elie Mystal and Katha Pollitt, and moderated (in an immoderate fashion) by yours truly—have a whole new set of bells and whistles to play with in their posts. But we’ve also added features allowing you—the reader—to give our commentary a real-time thumbs up or thumbs down. — D.D. Guttenplan Ad Policy