NO TIME TO WASTE?

Call your representatives to demand that they fight for net neutrality. Over 10 million people have submitted public comments to the FCC since FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced his plan to gut net neutrality—this is a greater outcry than even the run-up to our big win on net neutrality in 2015. But even with the public response, this is an uphill battle. Congress has important oversight authority over the FCC and getting members on our side is key to winning this fight. Use this tool to call your members of Congress and demand that they do everything in their power to protect net neutrality.

GOT SOME TIME?

While your members of Congress are back in their districts on recess, keep up the pressure. Some of the most attention-grabbing protests of the first months of the Trump administration involved constituents showing up at district offices during a congressional recess to hold members’ feet to the fire. During the August recess, we need to be at it again, whether we are organizing for a fair tax system, demanding action on climate change, or fighting attacks on immigrants. You can find recess town halls, protests or other events near you using Indivisible’s calendar here or MoveOn’s calendar here.

READY TO DIG IN?

Plan and host your own meeting with your senators or representative to ask them to fight for net neutrality and to underscore why the issue is so critical. A coalition of advocates for the open Internet are helping constituents set up meetings. You can sign up to visit your members of Congress here and they will be in touch with next steps. The coalition has also created a guide to support your efforts.