This week’s Take Action Now focuses on the war in Yemen, a nationwide prison strike, and protests to stop Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. Ad Policy

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week, whatever your schedule.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Earlier this month, 40 boys ranging in age from 6 to 11 were killed in Yemen when a US-made bomb was dropped on their school bus. The war in Yemen has resulted in at least 10,000 civilians killed, 8 million brought to the brink of starvation, and the largest cholera outbreak in modern history, yet the United States continues to provide support to the Saudi Arabia-led coalition responsible for much of this catastrophe. Senator Chris Murphy has introduced an amendment to the 2019 defense spending bill that would effectively cut off this aid. Use Win Without War’s tool to call your senators today and ask that they support Senator Murphy’s much-needed amendment.

GOT SOME TIME?

Prisoners across the country are sitting-in, refusing to work or eat, or otherwise resisting today on the first day of what could be the largest prison strike in US history. The strike comes after seven inmates were killed in riots in South Carolina in April, casualties that inmates say came about because of overcrowding, brutal conditions, and guards that failed to intervene. It also comes after revelations that California prisoners were fighting the state’s wildfires drew attention to the hundreds of thousands of prisoners across the country working for states or corporations for mere pennies an hour. Read about the strike and the prisoners’ demands, keep up-to-date using the hashtags #August21 and #PrisonStrike, then share with your networks or call your representatives to voice your support.

READY TO DIG IN?

The Senate will begin holding hearings on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court in just two weeks—and we need all hands on deck if we’re going to stop his confirmation. This Sunday, August 26, join a Unite for Justice action near you to demand that the Senate reject Brett Kavanaugh.