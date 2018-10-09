This week’s Take Action Now focuses on supporting progressive ballot initiatives, learning about the rise of fascism in Europe, and demanding that business and political leaders heed the warning of climate scientists. Ad Policy Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week, whatever your schedule. Sign up here to get actions like these in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

This year’s election is not just about building progressive power in the Senate and House; many of November’s more than 150 ballot measures involve crucial progressive issues. Donate to at least one of the grassroots organizations putting their all into getting these initiatives passed. You can give to Second Chances Florida to help restore voting eligibility to over 1 million people with felony convictions, to Stand for Salmon to modernize 60-year-old protections for Alaska’s crucial salmon population (the group is up against big-pocketed mining and oil companies), or to Reclaim Idaho to expand Medicaid for tens of thousands of Idahoans. Check out a full list of 2018 ballot initiatives here.

GOT SOME TIME?

With the rise of the far right in Europe and America, many are asking if there are parallels between today’s nationalist movements and politicians and those who brought fascism and its attendant death and destruction to Europe in the twentieth century. Acclaimed travel writer Rick Steves has produced a documentary that examines that period and the stories of those who lived through it. More than a travel show, the documentary is intended to serve as “a case study in how fear and angry nationalism can be channeled into evil” and a reminder that “our freedoms and democracies are not indestructible….they are fragile” Watch the documentary here, then share it with your friends on Facebook and Twitter.

READY TO DIG IN?

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently released a report warning that we must make rapid and unprecedented changes to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius or risk consequences such as more deadly heat waves, catastrophic sea-level rise, and the mass die-off of nearly all coral reefs. To ensure that this moment leads to concrete action, 350.org is organizing people around the world to deliver the report to decision makers with the power to divest governments or companies from fossil fuels. Use their toolkit to organize a delivery near you. You can also join a strategy call Tuesday or Wednesday night to learn more.