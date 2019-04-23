On each body is

carried the shape of its

absence—the uncontrollable morning—

a hammock over-turned

by the wind—bird-

shit—which implies beauty

but is not beautiful in and of

itself—now on both sides

of the cloth—

How does it feel

to not want—

I want

a woman’s body that isn’t afraid

of me—my back against

whatever is stronger—a pillow,

a table, the hood of a car—I want to lift

and be spread out—a blanket

on the deck—the earth

turning at a thousand miles

per hour—18 miles

a second hurtling

through space—I want to be held

to the ground—a bird

after it has been a bird

against a window—I want

what any woman wants—a body

she can sleep in—my own—sheets

pushed to the side—