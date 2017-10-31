Most Popular

According to a factsheet for the bill, “over 80 percent of street-based sex workers experience violence in the course of their work,” and disadvantaged and marginalized groups such as LGBT people, immigrants, and people of color are the hardest hit by harsh law-enforcement measures. Meanwhile, the local police do not appear to be significantly deterring the trade, since one-fifth of sex workers have reportedly been “approached by police asking them for sex,” including many sex workers who are homeless and desperately poor.

Addressing sex workers’ underlying social needs remains a challenge. Advocates hope the bill’s research component would provide comprehensive data to gauge what sex workers need to stabilize their lives and obtain needed social services and fairer working conditions. But we already know that, whether sex workers seek to remain in the trade or seek other work, their economic struggles have been exacerbated by policing and incarceration practices that force them underground and brand them with criminal records.

The measure is supported by health and harm-reduction advocates, rights organizations, LGBTQ-community activists, and social-service providers for victims of violence and abuse. Yvette Butler of the Amara Legal Center, which works on sex-trafficking issues in the DC area, says that while the bill’s champions have diverse policy aims, the coalition behind the bill recognizes that “criminalization hasn’t worked and can definitely be harmful…. The overall hope is that changing the criminalization scheme would then criminalize fewer of the people that we’re trying to help.”

Grosso’s bill marks a pivot in the city’s approach to sex work. In 2012, conservatives pushed for so-called “prostitution-free zones” in neighborhoods thought to be facing an influx of street sex workers. Although that measure ultimately failed, the idea of banishing suspected sex workers from public space sparked a public debate about social stigma and constitutional rights. Human-rights advocates warned that forcing sex work further “into the shadows” only worsens workers’ exposure to sexual, physical, and psychological abuse, along with labor exploitation and HIV/AIDS risk.

Although the organizations supporting decriminalization take a wide range of approaches toward improving sex workers’ lives, a progressive consensus has emerged that the government’s responsibility is to reduce harm while promoting social and economic autonomy. DC’s approach may be considered radical in the United States, but it’s actually catching up with international human-rights authorities who view sex work as a labor system, not a social sin. (In response, conservative US policy-makers have sought to crush international aid for organizations that deal with sex workers, forcing them to agree to a so-called “anti-prostitution pledge” aimed at restricting reproductive-health services for sex workers.

But while the White House seeks to marginalize sex workers globally, the capital is working to recognize them as equal citizens. Grosso, who advocates decriminalization of lower-level crimes generally, including drug offenses, stated in his announcement of the legislation that the plan was to help the district target resources more effectively “to address coercion and trafficking.” He noted that, since “Sex workers themselves are often some of the best-positioned people to identify and help people in situations of exploitation,” the city could, rather than banishing or arresting them, better direct funds towards services like making public spaces cleaner and more accessible for all.

Yet, beyond decriminalization, there’s also a critical need among many in the sex trade for comprehensive social supports—particularly among people engaged in sex work for economic survival. But these struggles common to sex workers are also reflective of overarching patterns of precarity. Workers of all backgrounds struggle with a lack of affordable housing and decent job opportunities, and lawmakers acknowledge that an unsustainable cost of living reduces overall economic and social mobility. In every community, advocates say, sex workers need, and are entitled to, the same essential resources as the rest of us. So there’s no reason a jail cell should stand between them and their rights.