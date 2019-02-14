Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, free college tuition, a $15 minimum wage—and how about adding child care for all to the progressive agenda? That’s Katha Pollitt’s proposal—she argues it will help huge numbers of people. Ad Policy

Also: Bernie’s foreign policy: In 2016 he ran on domestic issues almost exclusively. This time around, if he runs—and it looks like he will—he’s going to say more about foreign policy—a lot more. David Klion explains; he’s profiled Bernie’s new foreign policy adviser, Matt Duss.

Plus: Peace in Afghanistan? Trump says it’s close—and Antony Loewenstein says it will bring massive corruption around mining the minerals of that country—and do nothing to help local communities.