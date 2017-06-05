David Cole is The Nation’s legal affairs correspondent and national legal director of the ACLU. This interview has been edited and condensed. Ad Policy

Jon Wiener: The courts have taken a strong and virtually unanimous stand against Trump’s travel ban, which bans entry from six countries. Even though it doesn’t mention religion, the courts have ruled that it’s a ban on Muslims and, therefore, prohibited under the Constitution. The chief judge in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals wrote last week that the second version of Trump’s travel ban “drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination.” But conservatives have started pushing back, including conservatives who don’t support Trump. Ross Douthat, op-ed columnist at The New York Times, says Trump’s executive order on travel is not a good idea, but it is not a Muslim ban, and on its face looks entirely constitutional because the president has broad powers to restrict the entry of noncitizens. An executive order restricting travel from a specific set of countries, he says, would normally pass muster.

David Cole: Douthat seems to find troubling the fact that the court looked not just at the face of the ban but also at the context in which it arose. Outside of the four corners of the document, Trump said that this was intended to target Muslims. He said it when he was a candidate. When he signed the first version of the travel ban, he looked up and said to the cameras, “We all know what that means.” After the first travel ban was struck down, he said that the second version was essentially the same policy as the first. He left up on his campaign website the vow that he would ban all Muslims long after he had taken office, and only took it down when the Fourth Circuit’s argument was essentially underway.