Ever since Donald Trump's election, one major question has hung over the immigrant community. What would the new president do about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the Obama-era program which offered young undocumented people who cleared a host of hurdles short-term reprieves from deportation? Late Thursday night, immigrants got their answer.1

The Trump administration will leave the program untouched, enabling DACA recipients to breathe a sigh of relief. But, announced Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the Trump administration will revoke DAPA, or Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Americans, President Obama’s attempt to provide administrative relief for the parents of DREAMers and other groups of undocumented immigrants.2

Throughout his campaign, Trump made statements that seem designed to rattle immigrants. He promised to immediately revoke DACA and DAPA in a 10-point immigration plan. (The document is no longer available on Trump’s website.) Weeks before the election, Trump released a Contract with the American Voter, his version of a first 100 days plan, in which he pledged to rescind DACA and DAPA, which he maintained were “unconstitutional executive action[s] … issued by President Obama.” Doing so would be his first immigration priority on his very first day in office, he said.3

Almost immediately after November 8, though, Trump started backing off that threat.4

“I want Dreamers for our children also,” Trump told Time magazine in December. We’re going to work something out.” Trump’s first day in office came and went with no action on DACA or DAPA, but during his first week in office Trump released executive orders directing the Department of Homeland Security to pursue all undocumented immigrants for removal from the United States, regardless of their background, criminal history, or lack thereof.5