Concerns about the difficulty of voting in New York drew the attention of the Democratic National Committee’s Unity Reform Commission at a 2017 session, which featured an extended discussion of the challenges facing young people who get interested in Democratic Party politics. Our Revolution’s Nina Turner complained during that session that “structures like the one in New York are unacceptable, especially when Democrats are in charge.”

“If Republicans were doing this, we would be crying bloody murder,” Turner, a leading voting-rights advocate, told the commission. “I think we need to make it clear that we want a change, and that change has to come even if we have to fight the Democratic Party within the state of New York. [It] is wholly unacceptable that Democrats—who have the power to change this right now, they don’t have to wait until tomorrow, they don’t have to wait until next year, they can do it right now—but yet they continue to allow this process to work because it works for establishment folks within those states and they don’t care about the voters.”

Nixon’s campaign has made the connection between low voter turnout and the need for reform, explaining that “During the highly contested 2016 general election, New York came in 41st in voter turnout. In the 2016 Democratic primaries, New York came in second to last in participation with only Louisiana beating us in turnout. New York’s antiquated voting laws make our state one of the least democratic states in the country.” She argues: “It’s time to end voter suppression in New York State and our Democratic leadership needs to lead the charge. The women, people of color, young people and low-income New Yorkers who make up the base of the Democratic Party are the most disenfranchised under our current system. We should be making it easier to vote, not harder—by introducing simple, critical measures that are being enacted in many states across the country including early voting, automatic voter registration, and changing the draconian deadlines on party registration.”

Nixon’s strikingly detailed voting-rights platform is informed by reform movements nationwide, yet it is focused on the specifics of what needs to be done in New York. She proposes to:

Immediately enact and implement early voting in New York, as 37 other states currently do.

Immediately enact automatic voter registration.

Pass a constitutional amendment to enact same day voter registration ensuring all new voters can fully participate in New York elections.

Move party registration deadlines to a date closer to Election Day.

Make it the law of the land that all New Yorkers currently on parole or paroled in the future are automatically allowed to vote without the governor needing to intervene.

Consolidate federal and state primary elections.

Ensure that our local election boards have the resources they need to fully implement accessible voting sites in every corner of the state of New York.

No matter how Nixon finishes on Thursday, the focus she has placed on a “Democracy for All” agenda has been vital. She has offered Democrats an outline for the reforms that are needed. She has pushed Cuomo to talk about these issues and to begin to act on them. And she has given New Yorkers a sense of what it would be like to have a governor who recognizes that the empowerment of voters should be mission critical for progressives in every state.

“Making voting complicated and onerous for working people, as it now is in New York, simply hands over more power to Republicans and the big-money donors they serve,” explains the reform agenda Nixon has outlined, an agenda that gets to the heart of the matter when it declares: “As President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions continue their attacks on voting rights across the country, we in New York need to be doing everything we can to make it easier for people to vote and take control of our democracy.”