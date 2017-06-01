The CVS on fire on Fox News

and the Fox News truck on fire

on Fox News and the quick

brown fox of the flames

jumping out of the frame are

one. And the night

advancing behind its riot

shield and the big small-town

moon bobble-head bobbing

outside Quicker Cash and

the late-shift Liquor Locker

clerk clocking the CVS

are one with the eternal rock-seated

being, the kingdom of one stone

upon another. I want to believe

there is a mammoth

in the ice of a flipside America

within whose filthy coat no bank

can find us. My kingdom

for a mammoth of heaven

and flame, a many-feathered

shaft-shouldered Fox News truck

invisible to the police. May earth

destroy CVS, may thistle

and sedge and dill and dock

wreck Fox. The yew is a hard tree,

fixed in the earth. The earth

is a hard earth. The grasslands

are wrapped in black wool.

The marshmallow charms and

palm-twigged paternoster

are yours. We’ll follow the two stars

you can see from the city. This is

the five-ton day of the mastodon.

This has happened before. The

earth is hard and rain

is real and flint is cold. The flame

in the rag in the gas in the bottle

in the hand in the air in the future. Ad Policy