In its making, in

its quip and rhyme,

manicured or not,

the hangnail enshrined—

crossed, ringed, a rabbit’s paw,

solemn fingers, vowed

fingers and a hand…

the palm knows.

The wipe, the swipe,

the curtsey or bow, followed by

the hat temporarily

uncapped, not for the cat,

for the divine chanteuse

or the Can Can girls who

flourish in their turning-

into turning-into magic act—

where sawn in half

is not the final curtain.

Yes, this is no ha’penny

or dime-store show—

but no, not these fingers,

these tremulous digits

that twist wires

on knotty trellises—

where a rose vows

thorny allegiance to presidents

or kings whose generous squeezes

are the rub of a nation. O

yes, the hand, the hand,

the hand’s the thing,

that doting underside

of fatherly loving.