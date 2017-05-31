Most Popular

Trump’s first foreign trip, which hustlers tried to spin as a great success, was a disaster. In Israel, he wandered away from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking utterly bewildered (Netanyahu also looked confused, until someone nudged Trump back for their photo-op.) Then he blurted out, unasked, that he had never “mentioned the word or name Israel” during the conversation with Russian officials in which he reportedly divulged highly classified information about ISIS. No one had ever accused him of doing so; his outburst seemed to confirm that he had, in fact, shared the information with the Russians. He alienated many of his NATO and G7 counterparts, which might have been a deliberate move so that he could ride in his own private golf cart. Or maybe the golf cart is more evidence of Trump’s decline. Or maybe no one wanted to walk with him. Who knows?

Scholars and psychologists are weighing in on the evidence of Trump’s apparent “cognitive decline,” at least. On the respected science and medicine site Statnews, Sharon Begley wrote a widely read piece interviewing linguists, neurologists and psychologists about what Trump’s limited speech patterns might indicate. “They all agreed there had been a deterioration, and some said it could reflect changes in the health of Trump’s brain,” she wrote. Begley continued:

In interviews Trump gave in the 1980s and 1990s (with Tom Brokaw, David Letterman, Oprah Winfrey, Charlie Rose, and others), he spoke articulately, used sophisticated vocabulary, inserted dependent clauses into his sentences without losing his train of thought, and strung together sentences into a polished paragraph, which—and this is no mean feat—would have scanned just fine in print. This was so even when reporters asked tough questions about, for instance, his divorce, his brush with bankruptcy, and why he doesn’t build housing for working-class Americans.

The experts Begley consulted also acknowledged “that the same sort of linguistic decline can also reflect stress, frustration, anger, or just plain fatigue.”

We’re not going to get the answers right now, but few people with any kind of power even seem to be asking these questions. Shamefully, congressional Republicans continue to furrow their distinguished Caucasian foreheads and express “concern,” while doing absolutely nothing to rein Trump in—or even ask what’s going on.

Meanwhile, heinous but deliberate policy emanates from the White House almost daily. Wednesday comes news Trump plans to yank the United States out of the Paris Accords on climate change, even though much of the nation’s business leadership has urged him not to do so. On Tuesday we learned he—or someone—is preparing to erase the contraception mandate from the Affordable Care Act, giving companies wide latitude to opt out. The Washington Post reports that “the Trump administration” – no mention of who within it – is dismantling civil rights protections not just in the Justice Department, but in agencies from the EPA (no more “environmental justice” initiatives!) to the Labor Department (let’s get rid of those pesky assholes who investigate discrimination in federal contracting, shall we?) These are far-right extremist actions. The contraception mandate move, in particular, seems like the work of Vice President Mike Pence. My point is: Work is getting done, but we don’t know who’s in charge.

Maybe Trump knows all of this. Maybe his crazy tweets provide some cover for the way his administration is quietly, determinedly unraveling the advances of the Obama presidency. Maybe he’s trying to distract us from the advancing Russia investigation. But he should remember, even as he tweets: the covfefe is often worse than the crime.