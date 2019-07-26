Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

“Can we tell the story so people get it?”1 Ad Policy

That’s the mission TV newsman Bill Moyers urged at the launch of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at breaking the climate silence that has long prevailed within too much of the news media. Cofounded by The Nation and Columbia Journalism Review, in partnership with The Guardian, Covering Climate Now aims to convene and inform a conversation among journalists about how all news outlets—big and small, digital and print, TV and radio, US-based and abroad—can do justice to the defining story of our time.2

Today, Covering Climate Now is proud to announce the first batch of news outlets participating in this effort. More than 60 outlets have signed on so far, with more added every day. There are TV networks (CBS News) and local TV stations; major newspapers in the United States (The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the San Francisco Chronicle, The Seattle Times) and abroad (Asahi Shimbun and La Repubblica, the biggest newspapers in Japan and Italy, respectively); eminent specialist publications (Nature, Scientific American, Inside Climate News, Harvard Business Review); distinguished digital publications (HuffPost, Vox, The Intercept, Slate); regional outlets (The Texas Observer, the Colorado Springs Gazette); public radio stations in New York City; Washington, DC; Chicago; Philadelphia; Boston; New Orleans; Louisville; and San Francisco) and public radio programs (Marketplace, Science Friday, The World); popular magazines (Maclean’s of Canada, Newsweek Japan); leading individual and institutional voices (author Bill McKibben, the radio and TV program Democracy Now!, Channel 4 UK correspondent Alex Thomson, veteran TV meteorologists Dan Satterfield, Mike Nelson, and Paul Gross); and many more.3

Each of these outlets has committed to running one week of focused climate coverage to begin September 16 and culminate September 23, the day of the landmark international Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York. We’re not here to tell people what to write or broadcast. All that’s required is for each outlet to make a good-faith effort to increase the amount and the visibility of its climate coverage—to make it clear to their audiences that climate change is not just one more story but the overriding story of our time. The point is to give the climate story the attention and prominence that scientists have long said it demands so that the public and policy-makers can make wise choices. Can we, in other words, tell the story so people get it?4

We see Covering Climate Now as a fulfillment of journalism's most sacred responsibilities, which are to inform people and foster constructive debate about common challenges and opportunities. Arguably, no problem in today's world is more challenging, or offers brighter opportunities than climate change. In a landmark report last October, scientists with the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that humanity had just 12 years to slash heat-trapping emissions in half or else face catastrophic temperature rise and the record-breaking extreme weather it unleashes. Meanwhile, spectacular advances in solar, wind, and energy efficiency illustrate how doing right by the climate can make our societies better, not worse, if we're smart about it.

To elevate climate coverage, as the Covering Climate Now collaboration aims to do, is no more of a value judgment than it is to sideline such coverage. For many years now, most of the news media, at least in the United States, has done the latter. The major TV networks devoted more air time in a week this spring to a new royal baby in Britain than they did in the entire year to the climate crisis story. When last October’s IPCC report was released, 28 of the 50 biggest US newspapers didn’t bother to tell their readers about it.6

Here are the names of the journalistic leaders that have signed on to the Covering Climate Now initiative. If you don't see your favorite news outlets among them, ask those outlets to get in touch with us. We would welcome their participation.

We can be reached at coveringclimatenow@cjr.org.8

List (as of July 25, 2019):9

Print & Online Newspapers and Magazines

The Nation

Columbia Journalism Review

The Guardian

The Philadelphia Inquirer/Inquirer.com

HuffPost

Star-Tribune (Minneapolis)

Nature (UK)

Scientific American

The Conversation (UK)

Asahi Shimbun (Japan)

La Repubblica (Italy)

Newsweek Japan (Japan)

The Seattle Times

Vox

Slate

The Intercept

The Texas Observer

The Coast (Canada)

Harvard Business Review

The Gazette (Colorado Springs)

The Nepali Times (Nepal)

CQ & Roll Call

Mongabay

Maclean’s (Canada)

National Catholic Reporter

Yale Climate Connections

The Lancet Countdown (UK)

Clean Energy Wire

The Spectrum

Talking Points Memo

The Alpinist

Rock and Ice

La Tercera (Chile)

Stuff (New Zealand)

Newsroom (New Zealand)

The Spinoff (New Zealand)

Literary Hub

Ecosystem Marketplace

Renewable Energy World

Ensia

Jolon Indian Media

Croakley Health Media (Australia)

Planet Friendly News (Canada)

San Francisco Chronicle

Bay Nature

Sludge

The Shoestring

The Junction (Australia)

10

TV & Radio

CBS News (national)11

WNYC (public radio station for the New York City area)13

WHYY (public radio station for the Philadelphia area)14

WAMU (public radio station for the Washington, DC, area)15

WBEZ (public radio station for the Chicago area)16

WBUR (public radio station for the Boston area)17

WFPL (public radio station for the Louisville, Kentucky, area)18

WWNO (public radio station for the New Orleans area)19

KQED (public radio station for the San Francisco Bay area)20

Marketplace, daily business show of Public Radio International21

The World, daily global news show of PRI and BBC22

Science Friday, weekly science show of National Public Radio23

Dan Satterfield, chief meteorologist, WBOC-TV, CBS affiliate in Salisbury, Maryland24

Mike Nelson, chief meteorologist, Channel 7 Denver, ABC affiliate in Denver25

Paul Gross, chief meteorologist, WDIV, NBC affiliate in Detroit26

The YEARS Project/Years of Living Dangerously, video series27

Politically A’weh, TV news show (South Africa)28

Elemental: Covering Sustainability (regional collaborative of PBS and NPR stations in Denver, Phoenix, and Los Angeles)29

Democracy Now! (national radio and TV show)30

Independent Journalists (outlets listed for identification purposes only)

Bill McKibben, author and freelancer

David Biello, TED Talks

Alex Thomson, chief correspondent, Channel 4 News (UK)

Yereth Rosen, formerly of Anchorage Daily News

Rex Dalton, formerly of Nature

Isabel Seta (Brazil)

Michael Tatarski (Vietnam)

Sean Holman (Canada)

Nivedita Khandekar (India)

Preti Jha (Singapore)31

Institutions

Climate Matters

Climate Nexus

Solutions Journalism Network

Boston University

Getty Images32