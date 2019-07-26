“Can we tell the story so people get it?”
That’s the mission TV newsman Bill Moyers urged at the launch of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at breaking the climate silence that has long prevailed within too much of the news media. Cofounded by The Nation and Columbia Journalism Review, in partnership with The Guardian, Covering Climate Now aims to convene and inform a conversation among journalists about how all news outlets—big and small, digital and print, TV and radio, US-based and abroad—can do justice to the defining story of our time.
Today, Covering Climate Now is proud to announce the first batch of news outlets participating in this effort. More than 60 outlets have signed on so far, with more added every day. There are TV networks (CBS News) and local TV stations; major newspapers in the United States (The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the San Francisco Chronicle, The Seattle Times) and abroad (Asahi Shimbun and La Repubblica, the biggest newspapers in Japan and Italy, respectively); eminent specialist publications (Nature, Scientific American, Inside Climate News, Harvard Business Review); distinguished digital publications (HuffPost, Vox, The Intercept, Slate); regional outlets (The Texas Observer, the Colorado Springs Gazette); public radio stations in New York City; Washington, DC; Chicago; Philadelphia; Boston; New Orleans; Louisville; and San Francisco) and public radio programs (Marketplace, Science Friday, The World); popular magazines (Maclean’s of Canada, Newsweek Japan); leading individual and institutional voices (author Bill McKibben, the radio and TV program Democracy Now!, Channel 4 UK correspondent Alex Thomson, veteran TV meteorologists Dan Satterfield, Mike Nelson, and Paul Gross); and many more.
Each of these outlets has committed to running one week of focused climate coverage to begin September 16 and culminate September 23, the day of the landmark international Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York. We’re not here to tell people what to write or broadcast. All that’s required is for each outlet to make a good-faith effort to increase the amount and the visibility of its climate coverage—to make it clear to their audiences that climate change is not just one more story but the overriding story of our time. The point is to give the climate story the attention and prominence that scientists have long said it demands so that the public and policy-makers can make wise choices. Can we, in other words, tell the story so people get it?
We see Covering Climate Now as a fulfillment of journalism’s most sacred responsibilities, which are to inform people and foster constructive debate about common challenges and opportunities. Arguably, no problem in today’s world is more challenging, or offers brighter opportunities than climate change. In a landmark report last October, scientists with the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that humanity had just 12 years to slash heat-trapping emissions in half or else face catastrophic temperature rise and the record-breaking extreme weather it unleashes. Meanwhile, spectacular advances in solar, wind, and energy efficiency illustrate how doing right by the climate can make our societies better, not worse, if we’re smart about it.
To elevate climate coverage, as the Covering Climate Now collaboration aims to do, is no more of a value judgment than it is to sideline such coverage. For many years now, most of the news media, at least in the United States, has done the latter. The major TV networks devoted more air time in a week this spring to a new royal baby in Britain than they did in the entire year to the climate crisis story. When last October’s IPCC report was released, 28 of the 50 biggest US newspapers didn’t bother to tell their readers about it.
Here are the names of the journalistic leaders that have signed on to the Covering Climate Now initiative. If you don’t see your favorite news outlets among them, ask those outlets to get in touch with us. We would welcome their participation.
We can be reached at coveringclimatenow@cjr.org.
List (as of July 25, 2019):
Print & Online Newspapers and Magazines
The Nation
Columbia Journalism Review
The Guardian
The Philadelphia Inquirer/Inquirer.com
HuffPost
Star-Tribune (Minneapolis)
Nature (UK)
Scientific American
The Conversation (UK)
Asahi Shimbun (Japan)
La Repubblica (Italy)
Newsweek Japan (Japan)
The Seattle Times
Vox
Slate
The Intercept
The Texas Observer
The Coast (Canada)
Harvard Business Review
The Gazette (Colorado Springs)
The Nepali Times (Nepal)
CQ & Roll Call
Mongabay
Maclean’s (Canada)
National Catholic Reporter
Yale Climate Connections
The Lancet Countdown (UK)
Clean Energy Wire
The Spectrum
Talking Points Memo
The Alpinist
Rock and Ice
La Tercera (Chile)
Stuff (New Zealand)
Newsroom (New Zealand)
The Spinoff (New Zealand)
Literary Hub
Ecosystem Marketplace
Renewable Energy World
Ensia
Jolon Indian Media
Croakley Health Media (Australia)
Planet Friendly News (Canada)
San Francisco Chronicle
Bay Nature
Sludge
The Shoestring
The Junction (Australia)
TV & Radio
CBS News (national)
WNYC (public radio station for the New York City area)
WHYY (public radio station for the Philadelphia area)
WAMU (public radio station for the Washington, DC, area)
WBEZ (public radio station for the Chicago area)
WBUR (public radio station for the Boston area)
WFPL (public radio station for the Louisville, Kentucky, area)
WWNO (public radio station for the New Orleans area)
KQED (public radio station for the San Francisco Bay area)
Marketplace, daily business show of Public Radio International
The World, daily global news show of PRI and BBC
Science Friday, weekly science show of National Public Radio
Dan Satterfield, chief meteorologist, WBOC-TV, CBS affiliate in Salisbury, Maryland
Mike Nelson, chief meteorologist, Channel 7 Denver, ABC affiliate in Denver
Paul Gross, chief meteorologist, WDIV, NBC affiliate in Detroit
The YEARS Project/Years of Living Dangerously, video series
Politically A’weh, TV news show (South Africa)
Elemental: Covering Sustainability (regional collaborative of PBS and NPR stations in Denver, Phoenix, and Los Angeles)
Democracy Now! (national radio and TV show)
Independent Journalists (outlets listed for identification purposes only)
Bill McKibben, author and freelancer
David Biello, TED Talks
Alex Thomson, chief correspondent, Channel 4 News (UK)
Yereth Rosen, formerly of Anchorage Daily News
Rex Dalton, formerly of Nature
Isabel Seta (Brazil)
Michael Tatarski (Vietnam)
Sean Holman (Canada)
Nivedita Khandekar (India)
Preti Jha (Singapore)
Institutions
Climate Matters
Climate Nexus
Solutions Journalism Network
Boston University
Getty Images