How does the media cover—or not cover—the biggest story of our time? Last fall, UN climate scientists announced that the world has 12 years to transform energy, agriculture, and other key industries if civilization is to avoid a catastrophe. We believe the news business must also transform. Ad Policy

The Columbia Journalism Review and The Nation are assembling some of the world’s top journalists, scientists, and climate experts to devise a new playbook for journalism that’s compatible with the 1.5-degree future that scientists say must be achieved. This Tuesday, April 30, broadcasting live from Columbia Journalism School in New York City, we will be leading a town hall meeting on the coverage of climate change and the launch of an unprecedented, coordinated effort to change the media conversation. Join us for this vital conversation, and read Mark Hertsgaard’s rallying cry to begin #CoveringClimateNow.

Schedule

All times Eastern Time.

9:00am Welcome

Kyle Pope, Columbia Journalism Review, and Katrina vanden Heuvel, The Nation

9:15am How We Got Here and Where We Need To Go

Moderator: Mark Hertsgaard, The Nation

Steve Coll, Columbia Journalism School; Bill McKibben, The Guardian writer, author, and activist; Brentin Mock, CityLab/The Atlantic; Somini Sengupta, New York Times international climate reporter; Margaret Sullivan, The Washington Post; Alexandria Villasenor, US #ClimateStrike co-organizer

10:45am A TV Case Study: Covering the Green New Deal

Moderator: Kyle Pope

Chris Hayes, MSNBC; Katrina vanden Heuvel; Naomi Klein, author and activist; Carlos Maza, Vox; Dan Satterfield, WBOC; Justin Worland, Time

11:50am A Call To Action

12:30pm A Climate Town Hall: What Should Newsrooms Do Now?

Moderators: Mark Hertsgaard and Kyle Pope

2:00pm Toward #CoveringClimateNow