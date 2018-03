Stillness until six, the yards and porches

Each sleep a baffling practice

for leaving you behind

entirely, even if we’re touching hands.

For the innocent mind, which it will, wanting out.

Sun re-spreads

among the bungalow façades;

like a memorial on the bank of a river,

shoes in pairs, some children’s,

lead to the front doors.