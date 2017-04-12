Most Popular

Republicans proved to be savvy as the Kansas election approached. They recognized that Thompson’s old school economic populist campaign against Trump and Trumpism (as well as unpopular Kansas Governor Same Brownback and the Kansas-based Koch brothers) was closing the gap and the GOP establishment panicked. House Speaker Paul Ryan sent a last minute fundraising plea, Vice President Mike Pence recorded phone calls on behalf of the Republican nominee, President Trump tweeted about the race, Texas Senator Ted Cruz raced to the district on Monday to declare: “Today the eyes of the whole country are upon Kansas.” Most importantly, the National Republican Congressional Committee and GOP allies poured money into media buys and mailings in the final days of the contest.

National Democrats? Not so much. An election eve story by CNN, headlined “GOP cavalry heads to Kansas ahead of close House election,” noted that: “The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is not spending money on this race at all, and even the Kansas State Democratic Party rejected Thompson’s requests for funding for mailers.”

The DCCC made some last minute calls, and a lot of excuses. There were even those who suggested that the strategy was to “fly under-radar”—apparently missing the fact that Republican radar detected what was happening and mobilized at precisely the point when Democrats could have and should have moved money and attention to the race.

Thompson suggested that the tepid level of DC Democratic engagement with the Kansas race reflected “establishment thinking.”

Jim Dean, the chair of Democracy for America was blunter. Dean hailed Thompson’s run—which DFA backed, along with Our Revolution, the group that evolved out of the Sanders presidential campaign. He celebrated Thompson’s aggressive approach, highlighted the role of grassroots activists in creating a “progressive surge” and explained that: “If we can make Republicans go into full-on freakout mode in a ruby red Kansas congressional district now, we have the power to rip the gavel out of Paul Ryan’s hands in November 2018.”

But Dean concluded with a cautionary note for the people at the top of the Democratic Party. THE STAKES ARE HIGHER NOW THAN EVER. GET THE NATION IN YOUR INBOX.

“To the Washington Democratic insiders who wrote this race off before it began, it’s time to wake up and realize that the grassroots expects this resistance effort to be waged unflinchingly in every single county and every single state across the country,” said the DFA chair. “While Donald Trump is threatening the safety of marginalized communities, Democrats need to quit the dithering and ensure that Trump and his Congressional enablers feel politically unsafe in every corner of the country.”

That’s precisely right.

That’s also precisely what top Democrats need to hear. The party is in transition; it has a new chairman and there are certainly key players in Congress who know that the same old strategies will not work in a moment when resistance energy can be turned into electoral power. The party has tremendous potential in 2017 and 2018 to reverse the losses of the past few years, and to check and balance Trump and Trumpism. But this is the point where potential has to be realized.

DC Democrats talk a good game about a 50-state strategy. But they still do not have one. And this failure of focus and will is costing the party contests that it could be winning.