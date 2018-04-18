Most Popular

Make the Road New York

Make the Road New York—an immigrant justice organization that has been on the frontlines of fights to divest New York City pensions for from immigrant detention companies and other struggles, securing city IDs for all New Yorkers regardless of immigration status, and other struggles—acknowledges that its longstanding alliance with local unions, which provide funding for the group’s community outreach and social programs, has been disrupted by the divide between WFP and labor leaders. But Co-executive Directors Javier Valdés and Deborah Axt reiterated their commitment to working with labor on key issues going forward: “Though sometimes we may support different political candidates….we stand united in our quest for a more just society that prioritizes the rights and needs of working-class people and immigrants.”

For Make the Road, refusing to back Cuomo’s reelection bid is in line with its effort to push the state’s politics toward more progressive stances on issues of racial justice and immigrants’ rights. Though Cuomo has lashed out at Trump’s massive anti-immigrant crackdowns, New York’s migrant communities continue to suffer deep economic segregation, while undocumented youth are frustrated by Albany’s continual failure to pass the state version of the DREAM Act, which Cuomo has broadly supported but failed to push through the state legislature. Current Issue View our current issue

Nixon’s campaign has not foregrounded immigrant rights so far, but she recently told the Spanish-language El Diario that she backs the DREAM Act and opposes any collaboration between local law enforcement and federal immigration agencies, and that the state should “double our efforts to say that a New Yorker is a New Yorker regardless of their status.”

The threat of losing union support now complicates the group’s grassroots campaigns, ranging from workplace safety trainings to immigrant access to healthcare and tenant organizing.

New York Communities for Change

NYCC remains cautiously confident that, in the long term, their historic alliance with the labor movement will survive this election season’s partisan gamesmanship. Executive Director Jonathan Westin explained that “despite Cuomo’s efforts to pit labor unions against community organizations like ours, the truth is that we stood with working people long before Andrew Cuomo, and we will stand with them long after.”

In a follow-up interview, Westin emphasized that no “overt” threats had been made by the unions, which have not publicly proclaimed intent to pull funding from any groups as a result of the political rift. Westin acknowledged that labor groups were in a “worker and boss” situation, with Cuomo “trying to play his heavy hand against the labor unions to the detriment of community organizations.”

On many issues at the center of NYCC’s platform—focused on Wall Street accountability, affordable housing, labor rights, and fair education funding—Cuomo has hoped to placate progressives with modest reforms. But the governor has often preempted more radical changes by compromising with pro-business conservatives, enraging many progressives with Albany’s piecemeal measures: His nationally-hyped universal college program, for example, turned out to be laden with eligibility restrictions that excluded those most in need. And his administration’s pioneering $15 minimum wage law remains tainted by a highly unequal multi-year phase-in structure that extends a tiered wage system across districts and sectors. The group remains focused on challenging the political dominance of Big Banks (which fund much of Cuomo’s war chest), defending struggling households against unjust evictions, and pushing for a total transition to renewable energy across the state.

Any potential negative funding impact on NYCC, Westin speculates, would be “a huge detriment to low-income communities of color….We’re supportive of almost every labor union in the city and work with them very closely, but this threat really makes that relationship a different sort of relationship.”

With WFP’s endorsement, Nixon will likely stay on the ballot all the way to election day, regardless of who wins the Democratic Primary. In contrast to the last few electoral cycles, community groups are parting with Cuomo’s well-oiled political engine to forge their own road forward—they’ll be holding a rally in Lower Manhattan’s Foley Square on Thursday to push back against the governor’s threats. And this time, it’s the political bosses, for a change, who must decide whether to get on board or get left behind.