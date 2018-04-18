New York’s liberal establishment is undergoing an overdue shake-up: At their party gathering this past weekend, the Working Families Party, long a leftward-pushing force on the state Democrats, officially spurned Governor Andrew Cuomo by endorsing Cynthia Nixon, along with City Councilmember Jumaane Williams for Lieutenant Governor.
According to The New York Times, the Cuomo campaign isn’t going to take this kind of move lying down: Even before the Nixon endorsement came in, the Times was reporting that the state’s big unions were withdrawing their support for the WFP, allegedly at Cuomo’s behest. The Communications Workers of America, Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 32BJ, the United Federation of Teachers, and the Retail and Department Store Workers Union have all opted to stick with Cuomo and his vastly richer reelection machine—splitting the longstanding community-labor alliance that formed the bulwark of the WFP’s base—rather than throwing in with Nixon’s progressive outsider campaign and risking the wrath of the Governor.
But the Times also reported that Cuomo campaign is allegedly leaning on unions to withdraw their support for the community service groups who have endorsed Nixon: “If unions or anyone give money to any of these groups, they can lose my number,” Cuomo reportedly said at a meeting last week.
Citizen Action’s Executive Director Karen Scharff responded to Cuomo’s move by reiterating the organization’s disenchantment with an administration that has repeatedly proven it “would only stand up for working people when it aided his political ambitions and didn’t irk his billionaire donors.” The organization’s support for Nixon embodies Citizen Action’s determination to overhaul the campaign-finance and voting laws to dismantle the legislative sclerosis that Cuomo’s tenure has symbolized. Nixon has aligned with the group’s key reform demand for “a system of publicly funded campaigns to limit the influence of big money in politics.” The group, which campaigned alongside labor to demand a $15 statewide minimum wage, pledges to “continue to work with our union brothers and sisters” on campaigns for universal healthcare and school funding reform. And the endorsement of Cuomo’s challenger fuels their overarching budget agenda, demanding broad protections for public welfare benefits and fairer tax policies which would tax the rich at a more sane rate.