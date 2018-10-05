Most Popular

Like the border-security panic, the dilemma over Flores is also a crisis of the administration’s own making. The Flores Agreement essentially mandated that the government release children from detention after about 20 days. But since Trump launched a “zero-tolerance” program of mass detention of adult migrants at the border, thousands of children have been torn from their families when their parents got locked up. In response, the administration haphazardly attempted to “resolve” the crisis—not by freeing the parents but by jailing the kids.

Historically, the Flores settlement has been one of the few legal shields for migrant children seeking asylum. For the Central American migrants driving the current influx of asylum seekers at the border, the Flores Agreement intersects with another federal law, the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, which automatically entitles unaccompanied children to a full legal review of their cases, and has also ensured at least some modicum of due process for child asylum seekers. But after nearly two years of terrifying immigration raids and massive expansion of private detention centers, gutting Flores would pave the way for ICE and the border patrol to slice even deeper into heart of their communities, by attacking whole families.

While all forms of detention are harmful, the imprisonment of children in particular is seen as a red line because of the huge risk of trauma and abuse. According an analysis by the American Association of Pediatricians, the border processing centers where both children and adults have been warehoused are known for squalid conditions with “insufficient food and water, and lack of access to legal counsel and…extremely cold temperatures.” Imprisoning children, alone or with their caregivers, exposes families to major risks of depression, anxiety, and suicide. Current Issue View our current issue

The Obama administration also tried to rollback the Flores Agreement’s protections, but was ultimately blocked by a legal challenge. Toward the end of Obama’s tenure, rights groups and officials ramped up public pressure to end family detention. The district judge in that case, Dolly Gee, is now thwarting the Trump administration’s attempt to push a refurbished family-detention scheme.

Irena Sullivan, senior immigration counsel with Tahirih, points out that so far “Judge Gee has rejected both the previous and current administrations’ attempts to use long-term family incarceration to deter migration.” But Flores is just a settlement, not a permanent law. So even if Flores survives Trump’s current attacks, it will remain vulnerable to being weakened at the discretion of future administrations. According to Sullivan, “An administration cannot unilaterally repeal it.” But in the long-term, “as with any settlement, it could be subject to renegotiation or modification, with approval by the federal judge presiding over the case at any given time.” Given the risk that it may be challenged again by Trump or his successors, she adds, lawmakers could “enshrine Flores’s terms in legislation” to preempt future efforts to undermine the regulations.

The heightening barriers to entry are all part of Trump’s effort to tighten immigration enforcement, both at the border, on the streets, and through the criminal-justice system. Already, the administration has instituted rule changes aimed at making the asylum process less accessible, such as increasing the caseload burdens for immigration judges, which has swelled the already-massive court backlog, and intensifying scrutiny of migrants in “credible fear” interviews at the border, which serve as an initial test to initiate an asylum claim.

Even more tragic is the fact that no immigration detention is ever truly necessary. The need to track the families and children as their cases are pending could be done by releasing them on bond and allowing them to live in the community, typically with family members or their social networks, which would also dramatically expand access to social and legal services. Just last year, in fact, Trump ended a flagship program for community-based monitoring coupled with comprehensive social services. In other words, the administration knows well that there are alternatives, but instead of supporting more humane policies for migrant children, it has worked to ensure that imprisonment is their only option.