Most Popular

1 Donald Trump Has Unleashed a New Wave of Bullying in Schools

2 Donald Trump and Rupert Murdoch Have Set Our Future on Fire

3 The Racist Right Looks Left

“Firing Mueller…would create a constitutional crisis. And I believe it would be a clear case of obstruction of justice.” —Rep. Eric Swalwell, House intelligence committee

In other words, a dangerous political showdown could be in the offing. And it isn’t clear if the country can handle it. “Firing Mueller would cause a severe political upheaval,” Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat who serves on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), told The Nation. “It would create a constitutional crisis. And I believe it would be a clear case of obstruction of justice.” Russiagate Flynn Pleads Guilty: Is He Singing on Trump-Russia? Bob Dreyfuss Was the Trump Campaign Working With WikiLeaks and the Russians to Undermine the Clinton Campaign? Bob Dreyfuss As the Russiagate Investigation Builds Momentum, Trump’s Allies Attack the CIA Bob Dreyfuss Did Moscow Get Help From the Trump Campaign in Its Social-Media Trolling? Bob Dreyfuss

Of course, firing Mueller isn’t as easy it might seem. The president can’t do it directly; instead, he’d have to instruct Rosenstein to do the deed. But Rosenstein would probably refuse such an order, choosing to resign rather than comply. Then, in a Saturday Night Massacre–like sequence, the president would have to work his way down the Justice Department’s line of succession until he found a department officer willing to oust Mueller. This could prompt an ugly series of confrontations and resignations, explosive politically and highly damaging to the president. But Trump, whose damn-the-torpedoes instincts are well known, might already be desperate enough to risk the consequences.

Last week, Christopher Ruddy, a close friend of Trump’s who has said that he’s spoken to the president “quite a bit” about Mueller recently, said on ABC’s This Week that “Robert Mueller poses an existential threat to the Trump presidency.” Meanwhile, over at Breitbart, which has been running a nonstop series of critical reports aimed at undermining Mueller, Steve Bannon is warning the president that it’s time to get tough with the special counsel, including withholding documents that Mueller is asking for and cutting off funding for Mueller’s office. Fox’s Sean Hannity, who advises Trump, last week called Mueller “a disgrace to the American justice system [who] has put the country now on the brink of becoming a banana republic.” The Wall Street Journal, in a December 4 editorial, called on Mueller to quit.

Other Trump allies, and many Republicans in Congress, are raising a series of objections about the Office of the Special Counsel, including how much it’s spending. (In fact, not a lot, compared to, say, Kenneth Starr’s investigation of Bill Clinton. As The Guardian noted, the $3.2 million that Mueller has spent so far is about as much as the cost of one Trump trip to Mar-a-Lago.) They’ve also raised spurious questions about the alleged anti-Trump views of a couple of Mueller’s investigation team members, Andrew Weissmann and Peter Strzok, the latter of whom was reassigned by the FBI. As The Washington Post put it:

Republican activists and lawmakers are engaged in a multi-front attack on special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of possible connections between associates of President Trump and Russian agents, trying to stop or curtail the investigation as it moves further into Trump’s inner circle. For months, the president and his allies have been seizing on any whiff of possible impropriety by Mueller’s team or the FBI to argue that the Russia probe is stacked against Trump—potentially building the political support needed to dismiss the special counsel.

Some Democrats are very worried. “It’s alarming how low the president’s supporters are willing to go, as to try to smear our premier law enforcement agency,” says Representative Swalwell. He was concerned when he read that Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News provocateur, recently met with both President Trump and his chief of staff, John Kelly, and told them that Mueller ought to be fired. Will Trump do it? “The president seems to listen most to the last person who has his ear,” Swalwell replied. “And the tone among his defenders in Congress, in the right-wing media and the president’s own words, well, it feels ominous right now.”

“The plea secured by Mueller [with Flynn] may prompt the White House and its allies to seek to curtail congressional investigations, as President Trump has attempted to do already, or end the special counsel’s work prematurely,” said Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on HPSCI. “Congress must make it clear that this would not be acceptable, that we will continue doing a diligent and thoughtful investigation, and do everything in our power to ensure the independence of the special counsel.” (As I reported here in August, Democrats on the Hill, joined by a handful of Republicans, have prepared legislation seeking to protect Mueller from being fired by Trump; those efforts are continuing.)

Meanwhile, when asked about reports that Trump’s lawyers believe that Mueller may be wrapping things up soon, Trump’s friend Ruddy said, “I don’t know what they’re smoking.”