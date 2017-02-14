Most Popular

The vast majority of “terrorists” cited in the CIS study were convicted for providing “material support” to designated terrorist organizations, not for actually planning or committing acts of violence. According to the Center for Constitutional Rights, the material-support statute, one of the most controversial measures in the USA Patriot Act, criminalizes “the provision of forms of support such as the distribution of literature, engaging in political advocacy, participating in peace conferences, training in human rights advocacy, and donating cash and humanitarian assistance, even when such support is intended solely to promote the lawful and non-violent activities of a designated organization.” The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

In their book, Terrorism and the Constitution: Sacrificing Civil Liberties in the Name of National Security, David Cole and James Dempsey wrote that “the material support law has since 9/11 become the Justice Department’s most popular charge in antiterrorism cases. The allure is easy to see: convictions under the law require no proof that the defendant engaged in terrorism, aided or abetted terrorism, or conspired to commit terrorism.” Facebook, Google and Twitter have all been sued for the same “crime.”

The CIS data also include convictions for tax fraud, lying to officials during immigration proceedings, drug charges, and financial crimes. It cites three Yemeni grocers in New York who were convicted of money laundering but “weren’t charged with any terrorism-related crimes,” and a 20-something Somali resident who was convicted for giving state troopers false statements during a traffic stop. Other “terrorists” include several Middle Eastern men who were charged with fraudulently obtaining licenses to transport hazardous materials—no links to terrorism were ever established in those cases—and a “frail 51-year-old Iranian woman” who law enforcement officials said “did not pose a direct threat to the United States,” according to The New York Times, but who was nonetheless charged with providing material support to MEK, an Iranian group that has paid both Howard Dean and Rudy Giuliani to speak at its events. GET A DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION FOR JUST $9.50! Subscribe

Others were charged for planning to go abroad to join ISIS or other terror organizations, a journey some Westerners make because they’re motivated by religious extremism, but others undertake because “they want to fight the Assad regime, or they want to help what they see as the oppressed Sunni populations in Syria and Iraq,” according to Thomas Hegghammer, director of terrorism research at the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment.

The sentences attached to these 72 convictions tell their own tale. For a group of dangerous terrorists, the fact that only eight were sentenced to 20 years or longer in prison is noteworthy. On the other hand, 28 of them were only sentenced to probation, released with time served and/or fined. Fifty-four received sentences of 10 years or less, and 46 of the 72 got five years or less. These are not the kinds of punishments one would expect to see genuinely dangerous terrorists receive in the post-9/11 era.

It’s also important to note that most of the cases included in the study have nothing to do with Trump’s travel ban. The original data set identifies the immigration status of those involved in 42 of the cases, and 34 of them—81 percent—were citizens (25) or legal permanent residents (nine) who wouldn’t be subject to the travel restrictions. (At first, the ban did affect green-card holders, but the Trump regime reversed course after facing a backlash.)

The fact that conservatives needed to include dozens of cases that are only tenuously related to terrorism, and have nothing to do with the travel ban, in a study purporting to show that the ban would prevent terrorism, just shows that the policy is nothing more than security theater put on by a regime that, according to the Los Angeles Times, has “a broader, long-term goal of shrinking the foreign-born population in the United States and transforming the immigrant makeup of the country by limiting the number of people coming to the country who, in their view, won’t assimilate.”

At the end, we’re exactly where we’ve always been: fortunate that the Muslim-American population is well assimilated and not prone to radicalization, and safe knowing that refugees from high-risk countries are already subject to “extreme vetting” that takes up to two years to complete. The only difference is that now, with a dishonest study from a conservative think tank, the right has a new, and no doubt unshakable, alternative fact with which to demonize an already vulnerable population.