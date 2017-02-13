Most Popular

1 Steve Bannon Wants To Start World War III

3 This Is How the Republican Party Plans to Destroy the Federal Government

5 Congressional Democrats Are Already Warning Trump About Impeachment

“I’m not saying we should ban people from these countries,” Pocan was quick to add. “I firmly oppose any ban based on nationality or religion. But it is unacceptable that business interests have played potentially a role in such a destructive policy, a policy that also makes our country less safe in the long run.”

What Pocan was saying is that “It’s time for the president to stop defending his divisive and unconstitutional executive order and start being transparent about his business interests. Every president in the modern era has released tax records to ensure the American people that their actions will not be impacted by financial holdings.”

Focusing on concerns about the president’s potential violations of the US Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, Pocan described instances where Trump has disregarded safeguards “designed to prevent corruption and foreign influence over policy decisions.”

“These are just tip of the iceberg examples of direct conflicts in both domestic and foreign policy under this president,” said Pocan, who addressed Trump directly when he said: “Mr. President, it’s time for you to fix this. One, divest your business holding immediately to remove any suggestion of conflicts in your decision making. Two, show us your tax returns so financial interests are transparent to the American people. And three, get rid of your unconstitutional executive order, which will make us less safe and only serve to embolden our enemies.”

Should the president fail to address potential conflicts and embrace necessary transparency, Pocan said, “we’ll have to take other actions, including legislative directives, resolutions of disapproval and even explore the power of impeachment.”

There are plenty of Americans who agree. Forty-six percent of registered voters surveyed this month by Public Policy Polling indicated that they favor Trump’s impeachment, while another 9 percent refused to rule out the prospect. (“The public is already there…,” Pocan told The Bill Press Show last week. “Clearly, this is something the public wants us to keep available if necessary.”)

Congressman Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, has warned that, if the president orders federal agencies to ignore judicial rulings halting parts of his immigration order, “There should be a resolution of censure. And if he does it again, there should be articles of impeachment.” Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-California, says it is “legitimate” to discuss impeachment, explaining that “I have not called for the impeachment yet. He’s doing it himself.” John Bonifaz, the well-regarded constitutional lawyer who serves as president of the group Free Speech for People, argues that “there must be an impeachment investigation initiated in the United States Congress based on the violations of the emoluments clauses, the foreign emoluments clause and the domestic emoluments clause, both of which make clear that the president of the United States cannot engage in the kind of corruption that we’re seeing now of the Oval Office.” More than 850,000 Americans have signed petitions supporting this argument.

Congressman Pocan has put the discussion of impeachment in perspective—and he’s also put the president on notice. The people are agitated and the founders empowered Congress to respond to such agitation by holding errant presidents to account. The stakes are higher now than ever. Get The Nation in your inbox.

It was not a congressman from Wisconsin who observed, “No point is of more importance than that the right of impeachment should be continued. Shall any man be above Justice?” It was George Mason, speaking to the Constitutional Convention in 1787.