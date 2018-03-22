Most Popular

But the real-world impact of this omnibus provision is a side effect to the consequences of business-friendly Senate Democrats’ pushing financial deregulation, despite record industry profits and the fact that no constituency outside of executive boardrooms and K Street lobby shops is calling for it. Sixteen Democrats and one Democratic-leaning independent joined Republicans to pass that bill, which critics call the Bank Lobbyist Act, last week. Current Issue View our current issue

There’s this odd theory that those Senate Democrats just needed to “satisfy a powerful industry’s pent-up demand for deregulation,” to let off some stream, and afterward that demand would subside. The BDC provision in the very next must-pass bill after the Bank Lobbyist Act makes that theory look completely foolish. What Congress actually did was signal to the industry that it was open for business on deregulation. And Wall Street took that signal to ask for more, and more, and more.

This may also facilitate final passage of the Bank Lobbyist Act. House Financial Services Committee chairman Jeb Hensarling has been very angry that his imprint wasn’t stamped enough onto the bill, and has said he wouldn’t agree to it without more deregulation written into the legislation. Senate bill authors told him that they can go no further, suggesting a potential impasse. But throwing the BDC rider, a top priority for Hensarling, into the omnibus gives the House Republican more confidence that he’ll get the deregulation he seeks, smoothing the way for the bill’s passage.

In other words, you cannot look at the Senate’s deregulation bill in a vacuum. On its own it’s an unnecessary and potentially quite dangerous piece of legislation, with a host of bad ideas to increase financial risk, reduce monitoring on some of the biggest banks in the country, and make it harder for regulators to enforce the law. But its also a signal the government is swinging the pendulum of regulation backward. And that has a series of consequences, like a snowball rolling down Mount Everest, picking up speed as it goes.

It means you’ll see more little riders like this to help out the financial industry. It means Trump’s deregulatory army at federal agencies, who get to interpret these laws, can pursue their own hatchet jobs on financial rules. As a Republican congressional source told Politico, “Our ‘riders’ are named Mick Mulvaney, Steven Mnuchin, Jay Clayton, and Randy Quarles,” referring to four generals in that deregulatory army.

Quarles, the Federal Reserve’s head of financial supervision, is already taking aim at leverage rules for big banks; messing with leverage further in the Bank Lobbyist Act and the omnibus makes things worse. Mulvaney has already sidelined the office at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that investigates lending discrimination; rolling back lender-data disclosures in the Bank Lobbyist Act that would detect such lending discrimination makes things worse. SEC chair Clayton has already pulled back his agency from enforcement; giving regulators like these more discretion to determine enforcement, as the Bank Lobbyist Act does, makes things worse.

Combine that war on the rules at the agency level with Congress’s slow chipping away, and pretty soon you have a riskier, more destabilized system. That’s how it has always worked with Wall Street. It chipped away at the firewall between investment and commercial banks long before repealing Glass-Steagall. It spent twenty years building the mortgage-backed securities market through one small rules change after another, until the product that caused the Great Recession could be sold. Anyone who makes an argument that one bill or one measure on its own doesn’t do a whole lot to the overall structure of financial regulation doesn’t know history or is actively trying to fool you.

The myopia with which Senate Democrats and their defenders have approached this situation, as if they could just give an inch to Wall Street and they’d be satisfied, either reflects incompetence or a public-relations maneuver, to make it look like their incredibly damaging actions aren’t that bad. I’d bet on the latter.