How a presidency ends: Frank Rich has been “wallowing in Watergate,” as he put it, and found some fascinating stuff about the ways the fall of Nixon illuminates Trump’s current situation—and the ways Nixon was significantly stronger than Trump in resisting impeachment and resignation. Nevertheless… Ad Policy

Also: Joshua Holland has some significant new evidence about Trump voters and why they voted the way they did. He discusses what the evidence tells us about whether those who switched from Obama to Trump can be brought back.

Plus David Cole, legal director of the ACLU and legal correspondent for The Nation, talks about the resistance. He’s found some lessons by looking outside the United States, drawing from other countries facing autocratic leaders to inform our work in the Age of Trump. The book he edited and introduced, Rules for Resistance, is out now.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, and SoundCloud for new episodes each Thursday. Start Making Sense is hosted by Jon Wiener and co-produced by the Los Angeles Review of Books.