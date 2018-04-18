Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

In nine weeks, Gustavo Petro could become the first leftist president in Colombia’s history—though by then, he told me, he could also be dead. In February, while he was campaigning in northwestern Colombia, a bullet pierced Petro’s armored van in what he says was an assassination attempt. It hit the window inches away from his head. This, of course, wasn’t Petro’s first brush with death. In the 1980s, paramilitary groups gunned down thousands of left-wing figures. And in 1985, as a combatant of the M-19 guerrilla group, Petro was jailed and tortured by the Colombian government. Later, while serving as a senator and then during his tenure as mayor of Bogotá, he received countless death threats. Ad Policy

While attacks against a left-leaning politician are nothing new in Colombia, the sheer popularity of such a progressive politician is unprecedented. Petro’s rallies draw massive crowds, and he has been consistently polling as one of the top two candidates ahead of the presidential election on May 27. His main opponent, Ivan Duque, is a pro-business, center-right politician, who was handpicked by ex-President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, a towering figure among the country’s conservatives for his staunch opposition to the peace deal signed between the Colombian government and the FARC guerrilla group.

Petro sat down with me in New York City and discussed his candidacy, the prospects for peace, and how he’d manage his relationship with President Donald Trump. This interview has been condensed, edited, and translated from Spanish.

—Miguel Salazar Related Article Che Guevara: Lessons From a Revolutionary Life Miguel Salazar

MS: How do you see your chances of winning the presidency in a country as historically conservative as Colombia?

GP: The country is run by a small group of families that have shared power amongst themselves for at least two centuries. They have derailed, mostly through violence and fraud, any alternatives. The majority of candidates like me, who are not part of these traditional groups and who have come close to winning elections or obtaining a significant percentage of the vote, have been assassinated. If I continue to inch toward the presidency, there could be another attempt on my life.

If you look at the polls, they have been strangely inconsistent recently. The polls still suggest that progressives together would win a majority of votes. Statistically, it is possible for me to win the presidency. Now, there are always two factors that are neither statistical nor political: electoral fraud and death. But that’s the reality of Colombian politics. Current Issue View our current issue

MS: Colombia’s fragmented left has always struggled to come together during important elections. You’ve tried forming some sort of alliance with other progressive candidates like Sergio Fajardo and Humberto de la Calle. What are the chances of a coalition forming?