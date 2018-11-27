We are The Nation. Join us. Get The Nation and save up to 85%. Get The Nation and save up to 85%.

Can we make college free again? Up until the 1970s, tuition at many of America’s public colleges was free. But since then, right-wingers have been waging war on public universities. They pressured states to slash funding for higher education, pushing public-college tuition through the roof, and helping banks rake in hundreds of billions off college loans. No wonder student debt just hit $1.5 trillion. Ad Policy

It gets worse: Women hold two-thirds of that debt, and black college grads are five times more likely to default than white grads.

This is not an accident: The free-marketeers who made us a nation of debtors had a plan. But now, so do we.

The College for All Act would cover tuition at public community colleges for all Americans, and tuition at public four-year universities for families making less than $125,000.

We could pay for it right now with a small “Robin Hood” tax on Wall Street speculation, or by repealing Trump’s corporate tax cuts.

Isn’t it time we stop student debt in its tracks?

