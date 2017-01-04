The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that the team has voted to give Colin Kaepernick the Len Eshmont Award, a prize given to the player who “best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont—a Navy vet—an original member of the 1946 49ers team.”
This award does not get a great deal of publicity, but it is a big deal in 49ers land and the decision to award Kaepernick—who spent the year using the field as a staging ground to protest racism—speaks volumes. As Kaepernick said after the game:
“I think the thing, to me, that stood out was it was my teammates that voted on it. That really means a lot to me. I can’t express how grateful I am to have teammates like I did this year. They stood behind me regardless of any situation that went on, had a lot of great conversations in the locker room and I think even today in a situation where we have a lot of injuries, a lot of players that are new stepping on the field, we went out, we fought together and we stayed together to the very end and gave everything we had for each other. So, to me, that’s what stood out to me was that it was from my teammates and it really means a lot.”
The granting of this award to Kaepernick is particularly significant considering that early in the season GM Trent Baalke tried to feed a line to the press that Kaepernick was somehow dividing the locker room. Now Baalke is out of the job and Kaepernick has been honored by his teammates for his courage. What makes this extra delicious is that so much of the media tried to brand Kaepernick as “anti-military” for his anthem protests even though his actions had nothing to do with the military. Yet here are the players voting to give Kaepernick an award named after a World War II veteran. It shows they didn’t buy the hype.
I contacted longtime adviser to the 49ers and sports sociologist Dr. Harry Edwards about what he calls “the enduring and even expanding disconnect between the media and sports locker room”:
What has been a persistent mainstream sports media “drumbeat” of insistence that Kaepernick was alienating his team mates and destroying team unity has been proven a fabrication and a demonstrable fiction. That Kaepernick’s locker room is majority Black is less a factor here than the fact that the sports media is falling farther and farther behind in terms of their capability and competence to “read” this generation of athletes—Black, White, and otherwise, professional, and collegiate. The media were no more prepared to properly frame, chronicle, and communicate the dynamics and implications of the Kaepernick saga than they currently are regarding NFL-bound athletes exercising their prerogatives to bypass bowl games. And the fact that the sports media—and the sports establishment that it serves have not even begun to address the evident trajectory of the Kaepernick “movement”—and the growing support among athletes for its concerns—means that there are going to be some turbulent times in the upcoming Trump era as the pressure on athletes to stand up and speak out escalates. Kaepernick’s teammates were just positioning themselves on his side of this unavoidable struggle, on the right side of the issues and on the right side of history.