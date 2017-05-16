This week on the Edge of Sports Podcast, we give an inside look at the Know Your Rights Camps being hosted by free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, as he and a remarkable team of people try to educate youth on their legal rights, health, history and financial literacy. We also tear apart the disinformation campaign being put forward by nameless NFL executives about why Colin Kaepernick is without a job. This episode also includes a six-minute interview that I did with Kaepernick at the camp. Ad Policy

Then, we assess Kaepernick’s impact and put it in a historical perspective with Professor Lou Moore.

We also have a dramatic reading of Nigel Hayes’ “commencement” speech to the University of Wisconsin.

Lastly we take a ton of listener phone calls. An unforgettable show.

Know Your Rights Campaign

Twitter: @yourrightscamp

Professor Louis Moore

Twitter: @Loumoore12

Dave Zirin

Colin Kaepernick’s Message to Chicago Youth: Know Your Rights

Subscribe on iTunes, SoundCloud or wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes each Tuesday.