This week on the Edge of Sports Podcast, we give an inside look at the Know Your Rights Camps being hosted by free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, as he and a remarkable team of people try to educate youth on their legal rights, health, history and financial literacy. We also tear apart the disinformation campaign being put forward by nameless NFL executives about why Colin Kaepernick is without a job. This episode also includes a six-minute interview that I did with Kaepernick at the camp.
Then, we assess Kaepernick’s impact and put it in a historical perspective with Professor Lou Moore.
We also have a dramatic reading of Nigel Hayes’ “commencement” speech to the University of Wisconsin.
Lastly we take a ton of listener phone calls. An unforgettable show.
Know Your Rights Campaign
Twitter: @yourrightscamp
Professor Louis Moore
Twitter: @Loumoore12
Dave Zirin
Colin Kaepernick’s Message to Chicago Youth: Know Your Rights
Subscribe on iTunes, SoundCloud or wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes each Tuesday.