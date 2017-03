Does Colin Kaepernick not have an NFL job because of political collusion? Is Donald Trump behind it? We speak to Mike Tanier of Bleacher Report for the lowdown. Ad Policy Related Article ESPN’s Jemele Hill on Hosting SportsCenter and Dealing With the Haters Dave Zirin

Also, we talk about the US Women’s Hockey Strike with the legendary 1980 US men’s hockey captain Mike Eruzione.

We also have a Just Stand Up award, a Just Sit Down, and a call for a Final Four strike.

Subscribe on iTunes, SoundCloud or wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes each Tuesday.