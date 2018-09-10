This week we speak about the new Nike ad campaign centered on Colin Kaepernick. We look at this collision of politics and commerce by speaking to Jim Keady, onetime soccer coach at St. John’s University who lost his job after standing up to Nike’s deal with the university. Ad Policy

We also have commentary from Etan Thomas with a counter-view of this deal and what it means for the movement as well as Colin Kaepernick personally. I also have my own Choice Words about the Nike deal, Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards to the WNBA and the Washington Mystics and a racist politician. All that and much more!

Jim Keady

Twitter: @JWKeady

Jim Keady speaks out against Nike

Zirin

On Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad: Will the Revolution Be Branded?