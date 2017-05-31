russia. comey. leaks. lies. collusion. Reading the obsessive reports constantly spewing forth from the nation’s capital, you might be tempted to think that the Trump administration’s blundering and babbling are all that matters—that the tales of palace intrigue and possible criminality are all the news that’s fit to print. And, to be fair, the tales are engrossing, like a sweet and steady delicious morphine drip that brings relief to an excruciating situation. As the leaks pile up, the pain dissipates in a haze of schadenfreude. Perhaps we don’t have to fight this regime so relentlessly after all. Perhaps it will simply self-destruct. Ad Policy This article was produced in partnership with Local Progress, a network of progressive local elected officials, to highlight some of the bold efforts unfolding in cities across the country.

Thankfully, millions of Americans aren’t giving in to Russiagate-induced complacency—and they aren’t leaving anything to chance. As Trump tweets and rages, as his administration teeters but doesn’t fall, they are building movements and getting creative, finding new ways to challenge injustice and inequality. They are winning elections, fighting plutocracy, and pushing back against the dictates of right-wing governors. They are, in short, working hard to make this country a kinder, better place—Donald Trump be damned.

Cities Push For Impeachment

Donald Trump be damned, indeed! That’s the message the Los Angeles City Council sent in early May when it passed a resolution calling on Congress to investigate whether the president has committed crimes or misdemeanors that could lead to impeachment. The resolution, which passed on a 10-0 vote, makes Los Angeles one of the latest cities to urge an investigation into Trump’s docket of potentially impeachable offenses. Other municipalities, including Richmond, Berkeley, and Alameda, California as well as Cambridge, Amherst, and Brookline, Massachusetts, have passed similar resolutions in recent months.

It’s no accident that cities are making pro-impeachment pronouncements. For months, activists aligned with a group called Impeach Trump Now have been quietly pushing their local elected officials to pass such resolutions. In the case of Los Angeles, an Impeach Trump Now affiliate called West Valley Resistance brought the idea to City Council member Bob Blumenfield, who co-authored Los Angeles’s resolution. Similar organizing is happening all over the country, says John Bonifaz, a Massachusetts-based attorney and one of the leaders of Impeach Trump Now.

The dream goes something like this: If enough cities call for Trump’s head, driving up pressure on elected officials, then perhaps Congress will be forced to take action.

“It will only grow over time,” Bonifaz forecasts. “We will see many communities taking this up in the weeks and months ahead.”

Fighting Plutocracy, City-Style