How did Obama’s presidency end with the election of Donald Trump? Chris Hayes comments—and talks about his trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin this week with Bernie Sanders to meet with Trump voters. Ad Policy Start Making Sense is hosted by Jon Wiener and co-produced by the Los Angeles Review of Books.

Plus, Joan Walsh says Democrats shouldn’t focus exclusively on the worst of Trump’s cabinet nominees, starting with his attorney general–designee Jeff Sessions; instead, they should fight every last one of them.

And Andrew Bacevich talks about how Trump’s appointments violate the principle of civilian control of the military—especially his choice for national security adviser, retired General Michael Flynn, who is “something of a nutcase.”

