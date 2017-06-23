Most Popular

Does Lyles’s death mean that Bobb’s report is bogus? Not necessarily. Overall, use of force—from baton use to officer-involved shootings—is down. In 2011, the DOJ’s investigation into the department’s use of force found that one officer had used his baton 12 times in 14 months. Bobb’s report found that over 28 months (starting in July 2014 and ending in October 2016) batons were used a total of just 23 times across the force.

Still, the shooting death of Charleena Lyles is horrific, and certainly sounds like another example of excessive force. It’s clear evidence why the consent decree should remain in place. An improved police department does not mean a perfect police department. “While the Seattle Police Department has made significant strides under the consent decree, the killing of Charleena Lyles is a tragic reminder that the City cannot be complacent about the progress that has been made,” ACLU of Washington communications director Doug Honig wrote in an email. “There is still much more to be done, especially in how police respond to people experiencing mental health and other crises, and people of color. The SPD needs to ensure that all its officers buy into reforms in the use of force and de-escalation tactics, and that training they undergo actually sticks.” The Nation is reader-supported. Donate today to fund more reporting like this. Donate

But a Department of Justice under the direction of Attorney General Jeff Sessions may do its best to limit the impact of consent decrees. Sessions has voiced dismay that the federal government is involved in the 15 police departments and cities currently under consent decree. He has said that consent decrees “reduce the morale of police departments,” making officers and civilians less safe. In April, Sessions ordered a review of all 15 consent decrees across the United States and in its territories, but according to the New York Times, the DOJ can’t get rid of the agreements without court intervention.

The untimely death of a 30-year-old woman demonstrates the obvious need for more scrutiny, not less.

Ridding America’s police departments of discrimination—be it racial or against people with mental illness, or some combination of both—cannot happen overnight. But Seattle’s department has at least identified that it has a problem, has at least tried to begin the process of amelioration. It does not mean that the department doesn’t have work to do. It should, rather, have the opportunity to double-down on its efforts.