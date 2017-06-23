The Seattle police showed up at Charleena Lyles’s house after she called in a possible burglary. Law enforcement says that Lyles wielded a knife at them, and in an audio of the shooting released by the Seattle Police Department you can hear officers telling Lyles—who was several months pregnant—to get back several times before several shots ring out. One of the shots killed Lyles; she died inside the apartment. But at a vigil for the 30-year-old mother of four, her family said she suffered from mental health issues that were going untreated. And evidence suggests that the police might have been aware of that. In the same audio of the incident, one officer can be heard saying “So this gal, she was the one making all these weird statements about how her and her daughter were going to turn into wolves.” The Seattle Police Department claims that there was an extra safety caution associated with Lyles, who they claim had previously wielded scissors at officers who had been called to her home.
But why the police decided to shoot Lyles is unclear. Lyles was “tiny,” her family says. “Why couldn’t they have Tased her?” Lyles’s sister, Monika Williams, told the Seattle Times. “They could have taken her down. I could have taken her down.” According to a statement released by the Seattle Police Department, the police were equipped with “less-lethal force options,” but, apparently, didn’t have tasers. The department has launched an investigation into the incident and put the officers on administrative leave, but this isn’t the first time the department has been under fire for using deadly force in an interaction with an apparent mentally ill person. The Department of Justice found that “illegal force was most often used against people of color and those who were either mentally or chemically impaired,” the Seattle Times reported. These and other findings about the “routine use of unconstitutional force” triggered a formal agreement, called a consent decree, between the Justice Department and the Seattle Police, in which law enforcement agreed to a wide-ranging overhaul of its tactics and training.
This April, five years after the city entered into a consent decree with the DoJ, Merrick Bobb, the monitor tasked with overseeing the effort, released a report assessing its impact and congratulated the Seattle Police Department with a massive turnaround. Seattle Police officers “use less” and “less significant force,” Bobb wrote. “It represents a singular and foundational milestone on [Seattle Police Department’s] road to full and effective compliance — and represents Seattle crystallizing into a model of policing for the 21st century.” But, just two months later, a small black pregnant woman, who was known to the police as having mental health issues, has been shot and killed.