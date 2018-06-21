It’s the most crucial security question that humans have ever faced: catastrophic climate change. Bill McKibben says it’s too late to halt global warming, but we still have a chance to curb it in ways that ultimately avoid “civilizational destruction.” Ad Policy

Also: Donald Trump, the Trump supporters, and our wars without end: Andrew Bacevich notes that Trump, alone among presidents since 9/11, has said our 17 years of war have resulted in “nothing except death and destruction”—a statement that’s “more true than false.” But his actions—in Iran, Afghanistan, and Korea—have been contradictory.

Plus: the World Cup is a political event not only in Russia but many other countries as well, where issues of right-wing populist nationalism and celebrations of diversity have surfaced in different ways. Sports historian Robert Edelman explains.